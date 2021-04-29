Trevena, Inc. to Participate at the Sachs Associates 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will be participating at the 4th Annual Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum taking place from Wednesday, April 28 to Friday, April 30, 2021.



Presentation Details

Format: Pain, Migraine & Addiction Panel Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021 Time: 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time Presenter: Mark Demitrack, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Trevena’s panel discussion will be available on demand during the conference to registered participants.



About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for epilepsy and chronic neuropathic pain, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com .

