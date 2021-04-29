Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Record Results

Record net income and diluted earnings per share of $18.0 million and $0.89, respectively





Funded in excess of $1.04 billion in loans over the last year within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act)





Deposit growth of 35.9% to $5.37 billion as of March 31, 2021 from $3.95 billion as of March 31, 2020, driven by $696.6 million, or 57.2%, growth in noninterest-bearing deposits





Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock and authorized repurchases of up to 1 million shares



HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income of $18.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.89 for the first quarter 2021 compared to net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the first quarter 2020. The first quarter 2021 results were primarily driven by increased net interest income primarily due to lower funding costs and lower provision expense.

“Allegiance is off to a very productive start in 2021. We are proud to report record quarterly earnings results while continuing to maintain stable asset quality,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We reached record highs in terms of net income, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets and preserved a solid net interest margin all due to the successful execution of our core strategies,” continued Retzloff.

“These exceptional results highlight our team’s unparalleled and coordinated effort to assist our customers during the PPP process by funding over $1.04 billion of loans since the beginning of the pandemic. A high percentage of these loans were to businesses who were not previously customers and who experienced, first hand, the value of our high service culture. We look forward to solidifying these relationships over the coming months. Our team is excited about the future of Allegiance and continues to believe that providing remarkable service to our customers and our community sets us apart as the Houston region’s premier community bank and will continue to drive future value,” concluded Retzloff.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2021 increased $10.7 million, or 23.7%, to $55.7 million from $45.0 million for the first quarter 2020 and increased $796 thousand, or 1.4%, from $54.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities, the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 4 basis points to 4.19% for the first quarter 2021 from 4.15% for the first quarter 2020 and increased 5 basis points from 4.14% for the fourth quarter 2020.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2021 was $1.7 million, a decrease of $989 thousand, or 36.3%, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter 2020 and decreased $283 thousand, or 14.0%, compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020. First quarter 2021 noninterest income reflected lower transactional fee income, significantly lower correspondent bank rebates, lower gains on sales of securities and higher losses on sales of other real estate when compared to first quarter 2020.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2021 increased $2.5 million, or 7.8%, to $34.9 million from $32.4 million for the first quarter 2020 and increased $2.2 million, or 6.6%, compared to the fourth quarter 2020 primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits.

In the first quarter 2021, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased to 60.85% compared to 68.13% for the first quarter 2020 and increased from 57.53% for the fourth quarter 2020. First quarter 2021 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.18%, 9.59% and 14.03%, respectively, compared to 0.29%, 1.98% and 3.02%, respectively, for the first quarter 2020. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the fourth quarter 2020 were 1.05%, 8.38% and 12.32%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased $380.9 million, or 25.2% (annualized), to $6.43 billion compared to $6.05 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.43 billion, or 28.6%, compared to $5.00 billion at March 31, 2020, primarily due to the origination of PPP loans and growth in the securities portfolio.

Total loans at March 31, 2021 increased $167.4 million, or 14.9% (annualized), to $4.66 billion compared to $4.49 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to the origination of $331.9 million of PPP loans, and increased $703.6 million, or 17.8%, compared to $3.96 billion at March 31, 2020. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio and PPP loans, increased $8.9 million, or 0.9% (annualized), to $3.93 billion at March 31, 2021 from $3.92 billion at December 31, 2020 and decreased $23.8 million, or 0.6%, from $3.95 billion at March 31, 2020.

Deposits at March 31, 2021 increased $385.7 million, or 30.9% (annualized), to $5.37 billion compared to $4.99 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.42 billion, or 35.9%, compared to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $35.6 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at March 31, 2021, compared to $38.1 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2020 and $34.2 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% at March 31, 2021 and 1.18% at December 31, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter 2021 was $639 thousand compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $11.0 million for the first quarter 2020. The increased provision during 2020 reflected the uncertainty surrounding unemployment, the economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the economic effects related to the sustained lower crude oil prices.

First quarter 2021 net charge-offs were $345 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $4.3 million, or 0.37% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2020 and $2.9 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2020.

The Company is carefully monitoring the hotel, restaurant and bar, and oil and gas portfolios, which it believes are at heightened risk due to the current economic environment. Loan balances in the hotel industry, excluding PPP loans, totaled $125.2 million, or 2.7% of total loans, at March 31, 2021, of which $6.2 million were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2021, restaurant and bar industry loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $116.2 million, or 2.5%, of total loans, of which $486 thousand were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to its hotel portfolio was 3.5% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.3% of total restaurant and bar loans. The oil and gas portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $72.5 million, or 1.6%, of total loans at March 31, 2021, of which $3.6 million were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to the oil and gas loan portfolio was 3.4% of total oil and gas loans.

The Company granted initial principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances to borrowers in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act and subsequent deferrals upon request and after meeting certain conditions. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration. As of March 31, 2021, 65 loans with outstanding loan balances of $62.1 million remained on deferral.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on June 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors of Allegiance approved a stock repurchase authorization, under which Allegiance may repurchase up to one million shares of its outstanding common stock at the discretion of management through April 30, 2022. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. Allegiance’s previously announced share repurchase program recently expired on March 31, 2021.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of March 31, 2021, Allegiance was a $6.43 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of March 31, 2021, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2021 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 141,947 $ 122,897 $ 327,416 $ 237,585 $ 156,700 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 482,383 299,869 19,732 28,815 18,189 Total cash and cash equivalents 624,330 422,766 347,148 266,400 174,889 Available for sale securities, at fair value 787,516 772,890 663,301 618,751 508,250 Loans held for investment 4,659,169 4,491,764 4,592,362 4,583,656 3,955,546 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (52,758 ) (53,173 ) (48,698 ) (47,642 ) (37,511 ) Loans, net 4,606,411 4,438,591 4,543,664 4,536,014 3,918,035 Accrued interest receivable 38,632 40,053 36,996 32,795 17,203 Premises and equipment, net 66,115 70,685 69,887 67,229 66,798 Other real estate owned 576 9,196 8,876 11,847 12,617 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,775 7,756 9,716 14,844 12,798 Bank owned life insurance 27,825 27,686 27,542 27,398 27,255 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 17,130 17,954 18,907 19,896 20,886 Other assets 31,038 18,909 18,072 18,065 20,056 Total assets $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,914,121 $ 1,704,567 $ 1,772,700 $ 1,754,128 $ 1,217,532 Interest-bearing Demand 480,710 437,328 409,137 375,353 341,524 Money market and savings 1,617,823 1,499,938 1,483,370 1,270,437 1,110,631 Certificates and other time 1,361,535 1,346,649 1,252,159 1,300,793 1,283,887 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,460,068 3,283,915 3,144,666 2,946,583 2,736,042 Total deposits 5,374,189 4,988,482 4,917,366 4,700,711 3,953,574 Accrued interest payable 3,862 2,701 3,082 3,293 3,821 Borrowed funds 147,517 155,515 155,512 255,509 190,506 Subordinated debt 108,453 108,322 108,191 108,061 107,930 Other liabilities 36,432 36,439 30,547 33,164 40,005 Total liabilities 5,670,453 5,291,459 5,214,698 5,100,738 4,295,836 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 20,183 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,355 Capital surplus 505,307 508,794 516,151 515,045 513,894 Retained earnings 210,834 195,236 186,866 172,723 164,858 Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,213 34,431 29,591 27,944 7,486 Total shareholders’ equity 760,537 758,669 753,053 736,143 706,593 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2021 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 57,991 $ 58,496 $ 56,418 $ 56,421 $ 54,624 Securities: Taxable 2,402 2,203 2,095 1,842 2,087 Tax-exempt 2,394 2,316 2,280 2,169 546 Deposits in other financial institutions 41 32 18 20 195 Total interest income 62,828 63,047 60,811 60,452 57,452 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 1,484 1,621 1,657 1,729 4,364 Certificates and other time deposits 3,665 4,507 5,239 5,845 6,084 Borrowed funds 539 557 558 562 506 Subordinated debt 1,442 1,460 1,448 1,469 1,473 Total interest expense 7,130 8,145 8,902 9,605 12,427 NET INTEREST INCOME 55,698 54,902 51,909 50,847 45,025 Provision for credit losses 639 4,368 1,347 10,669 10,990 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 55,059 50,534 50,562 40,178 34,035 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 83 100 75 60 169 Service charges on deposit accounts 388 405 325 343 457 Gain on sale of securities 49 — — 93 194 (Loss) gain on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets (176 ) — 117 (306 ) (69 ) Bank owned life insurance 139 144 144 143 151 Rebate from correspondent bank 132 196 98 89 493 Other 1,121 1,174 1,091 1,140 1,330 Total noninterest income 1,736 2,019 1,850 1,562 2,725 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 22,452 21,003 20,034 19,334 19,781 Net occupancy and equipment 2,390 2,079 2,057 1,926 1,907 Depreciation 1,034 1,019 946 885 866 Data processing and software amortization 2,200 2,107 2,125 1,934 1,826 Professional fees 789 999 756 800 573 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 807 810 875 609 632 Core deposit intangibles amortization 824 953 989 990 990 Communications 321 225 355 390 417 Advertising 298 347 327 370 521 Other real estate expense 113 382 2,017 114 2,649 Other 3,691 2,825 2,084 2,427 2,239 Total noninterest expense 34,919 32,749 32,565 29,779 32,401 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 21,876 19,804 19,847 11,961 4,359 Provision for income taxes 3,866 3,863 3,677 2,054 843 NET INCOME $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.17

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2021 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 0.79 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 Dividends per share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Return on average assets(A) 1.18 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 0.71 % 0.29 % Return on average equity(A) 9.59 % 8.38 % 8.59 % 5.51 % 1.98 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 14.03 % 12.32 % 12.72 % 8.32 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.19 % 4.14 % 3.95 % 4.10 % 4.15 % Efficiency ratio(D) 60.85 % 57.53 % 60.58 % 56.92 % 68.13 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Consolidated) Equity to assets 11.83 % 12.54 % 12.62 % 12.61 % 14.12 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.40 % 8.90 % 8.92 % 8.81 % 9.71 % Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 11.87 % 11.80 % 11.73 % 11.36 % 11.15 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.10 % 12.04 % 11.96 % 11.60 % 11.38 % Estimated total risk-based capital 15.72 % 15.71 % 15.56 % 15.17 % 14.72 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.57 % 8.51 % 8.70 % 8.83 % 9.89 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 13.17 % 13.32 % 13.25 % 12.84 % 12.58 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 13.17 % 13.32 % 13.25 % 12.84 % 12.58 % Estimated total risk-based capital 15.37 % 15.55 % 15.41 % 14.97 % 14.48 % Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 9.33 % 9.41 % 9.64 % 9.77 % 10.94 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,140 20,396 20,439 20,414 20,411 Diluted 20,342 20,575 20,532 20,514 20,690 Period end shares outstanding 20,183 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,355 Book value per share $ 37.68 $ 37.54 $ 36.83 $ 36.03 $ 34.71 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 25.75 $ 25.59 $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 22.70

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 9 of this Earnings Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 4,571,045 $ 57,991 5.15 % $ 4,569,210 $ 58,496 5.09 % $ 3,933,291 $ 54,624 5.59 % Securities 789,188 4,796 2.46 % 701,233 4,519 2.56 % 388,721 2,633 2.72 % Deposits in other financial institutions and other 96,212 41 0.17 % 58,664 32 0.22 % 50,711 195 1.55 % Total interest-earning assets 5,456,445 $ 62,828 4.67 % 5,329,107 $ 63,047 4.71 % 4,372,723 $ 57,452 5.28 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (53,370 ) (53,260 ) (28,718 ) Noninterest-earning assets 760,762 783,200 602,778 Total assets $ 6,163,837 $ 6,059,047 $ 4,946,783 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 458,063 $ 371 0.33 % $ 430,145 $ 386 0.36 % $ 363,326 $ 846 0.94 % Money market and savings deposits 1,539,127 1,113 0.29 % 1,513,816 1,235 0.32 % 1,168,541 3,518 1.21 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,332,663 3,665 1.12 % 1,284,181 4,507 1.40 % 1,193,427 6,084 2.05 % Borrowed funds 154,927 539 1.41 % 157,687 557 1.41 % 140,999 506 1.44 % Subordinated debt 108,387 1,442 5.40 % 108,259 1,460 5.37 % 107,865 1,473 5.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,593,167 $ 7,130 0.80 % 3,494,088 $ 8,145 0.93 % 2,974,158 $ 12,427 1.68 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,767,740 1,766,826 1,225,888 Other liabilities 41,330 41,434 33,202 Total liabilities 5,402,237 5,302,348 4,233,248 Shareholders' equity 761,600 756,699 713,535 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,163,837 $ 6,059,047 $ 4,946,783 Net interest rate spread 3.87 % 3.78 % 3.60 % Net interest income and margin $ 55,698 4.14 % $ 54,902 4.10 % $ 45,025 4.14 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 56,317 4.19 % $ 55,477 4.14 % $ 45,152 4.15 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2021 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 664,792 $ 667,079 $ 650,634 $ 651,430 $ 702,267 Mortgage warehouse — — — — 1,051 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 728,424 569,901 710,234 695,772 — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 2,018,853 1,999,877 1,971,228 1,956,116 1,951,080 Commercial real estate construction and land development 386,637 367,213 376,877 386,865 378,987 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 726,228 737,605 716,565 703,513 704,212 Residential construction 119,528 127,522 148,056 171,656 177,025 Consumer and other 14,707 22,567 18,768 18,304 40,924 Total loans $ 4,659,169 $ 4,491,764 $ 4,592,362 $ 4,583,656 $ 3,955,546 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 35,051 $ 28,893 $ 37,928 $ 33,223 $ 21,621 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 35,051 28,893 37,928 33,223 21,621 Other real estate 576 9,196 8,876 11,847 12,617 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 35,627 $ 38,089 $ 46,804 $ 45,070 $ 34,238 Net charge-offs $ 345 $ 4,287 $ 291 $ 538 $ 2,917 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 14,059 $ 10,747 $ 13,171 $ 12,578 $ 8,669 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 13,455 10,081 15,849 16,127 7,024 Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,000 3,011 3,085 53 1,958 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 5,736 4,525 4,263 3,434 2,845 Residential construction — — 876 898 982 Consumer and other 801 529 684 133 143 Total nonaccrual loans $ 35,051 $ 28,893 $ 37,928 $ 33,223 $ 21,621 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.63 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.68 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.75 % 0.64 % 0.83 % 0.72 % 0.55 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 150.52 % 184.03 % 128.40 % 143.40 % 173.49 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 0.95 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % 0.37 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.30 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended 2021 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 760,537 $ 758,669 $ 753,053 $ 736,143 $ 706,593 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 240,772 241,596 242,549 243,538 244,528 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 519,765 $ 517,073 $ 510,504 $ 492,605 $ 462,065 Shares outstanding at end of period 20,183 20,208 20,445 20,431 20,355 Tangible book value per share $ 25.75 $ 25.59 $ 24.97 $ 24.11 $ 22.70 Net income $ 18,010 $ 15,941 $ 16,170 $ 9,907 $ 3,516 Average shareholders' equity $ 761,600 $ 756,699 $ 748,647 $ 723,104 $ 713,535 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 241,166 242,043 243,015 244,010 245,007 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 520,434 $ 514,656 $ 505,632 $ 479,094 $ 468,528 Return on average tangible equity(A) 14.03 % 12.32 % 12.72 % 8.32 % 3.02 % Total assets $ 6,430,990 $ 6,050,128 $ 5,967,751 $ 5,836,881 $ 5,002,429 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 240,772 241,596 242,549 243,538 244,528 Tangible assets $ 6,190,218 $ 5,808,532 $ 5,725,202 $ 5,593,343 $ 4,757,901 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.40 % 8.90 % 8.92 % 8.81 % 9.71 %

(A) Interim periods annualized.



