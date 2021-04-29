GasLog Partners LP Declares Common Unit Distribution

Piraeus, Greece, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced a cash distribution of $0.01 per common unit for the first quarter of 2021, payable on May 13, 2021 for all shareholders of record as of May 10, 2021.



