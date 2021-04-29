SappChat: Providing Safe Communications and Financial Operations on the Blockchain

TALLINN, Estonia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile applications have become an integral part of today's phones that contain multimedia features such as text/audio/video chats, group chats, message notifications, status updates, and media sharing. The average smartphone user spends 82 percent of his/her time on email communication, social interaction, and entertainment. Smartphones are an integral part of lives in the 21st century, with more than 3.5 billion mobile phone users worldwide.



Due to its characteristics, the use of mobile applications exceeds the use of social networking websites, with the most prominent applications being WhatsApp (with over a billion users), WeChat (with more than 900 million Chinese users), Facebook Messenger (over 1.3 billion users) and Viber (with 800 million registered users and 260 million active users).

However, it seems that today no communications and financial operations are private and safe anymore. Practically any mobile messaging application transfers our most private messages to the servers of the companies that operate them, where our text messages, photographs, audio, and video recordings and feed are processed, mined, and analyzed by advanced algorithms that have only one aim – profiting the company at the expense of our most private moments, and more generally – our lives.

Once we click the "record" or the "send" buttons, the contents are not within our control. Company employees can view and read them. AI can process them to offer us advertisements literally in every online channel, and data about us can be sold to other parties. Further, governments worldwide eavesdrop on our most private conversations as a part of the terms that allow mobile messaging companies to operate within their borders, and messaging in oppressive regimes can cost a person's freedom.

Mobile payments, money transfers, and shopping are not excluded from these types of privacy violations in most countries worldwide. Financial institutes are successfully hacked, and data are distributed online or sold through the Darknet. Uploading lists of credit card details and other payment methods to the Internet has become a norm. Banks are required to disclose any data on customers and transactions to/from their accounts should any government agency desire to receive them.

This description is not taken from a science fiction book. This is the reality in which we live, communicate and operate unsafely and with no privacy rights concerning our interpersonal communications and financial transfers.

Sappchat is a game-changer in the use of mobile apps. In Sappchat, we aspire to return to each individual worldwide the control over personal safety and privacy and, most importantly, the control over YOUR life.

Sappchat offers a complete, safe, and private ecosystem for your mobile communications and operations. Sappchat fully implements Blockchain technology and its bullet-proof encryption to ensure the complete privacy of users. Sappchat operates on the Sappchain – a Blockchain decentralized and community-based platform, where all communications and financial transactions do not take place on a central hub but instead on a network operated by the community of its users and supporters.

Our mobile instant messaging includes end-to-end encryption of your text messages, photos, audio, and video communications. With Sappchat, no one (including us!) except you and the persons you call can eavesdrop and listen to your conversations. They remain completely safe and private between you and the receiver.

Sappchat also provides an easy and seamless solution for payments and financial transfers. As an integral part of our application, we offer a mobile decentralized exchange (mDEX). You convert any amount of our $APP token into any other cryptocurrency, make payments or transfer it to any other Sappchat user at a minimal cost and almost immediately, regardless of your and the other user's locations. At any time, recipients of the $APP token can convert it into another cryptocurrency of their choice or leave it in their wallets. Payments, in-border and cross-border transfers, and currency exchange have never been so easy!

Sappchat operates a DeFi that lets you profit from your cryptocurrency holdings 24/7. Once you approve it, the application connects the cryptocurrency balance in your wallet to borrowers to provide them with the necessary liquidity. In return, you will receive interest and principal payments for the amount borrowed. This way, your cryptocurrency assets can generate for you passive income at all times.

In addition to the communication and financial solutions, Sappchat also operates an online shop to acquire and sell NFTs. This service is fully integrated with our payment and cryptocurrency solutions, thereby providing you a complete platform for crypto s-commerce.

Sappchat provides a complete and comprehensive ecosystem that fulfills your needs from your mobile. Join today Sappchat's $APP Token Sale to make your communication, financial and personal exchanges better, safer, and completely private!

App token is the utility token for powering products and services within the Sappchat ecosystem.