OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021 on May 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will provide a business update and report its first quarter 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 13, 2021. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.



Conference Call Details

U.S. Dial-in Number:

International Dial-in Number:

Webcast:

Conference ID:

+1 (877) 705 6003

+1 (201) 493 6725

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144749

13719409 Replay Details

U.S. Dial-in Number:

International Dial-in Number:

Replay PIN:

+1 (844) 512 2921

+1 (412) 317 6671

13719409

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through May 27, 2021. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website under Financials & Filings.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

