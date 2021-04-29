Enosi Life Sciences Announces Executive Appointments as the Company Prepares for Period of Growth

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enosi Life Sciences , a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for inflammatory autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today its appointment of Jeff Huitt as Chief Financial Officer and Thomas Becker as VP, Investor Relations.



Huitt has served as Principal of Orion Consulting, LLC out of Denver for nearly two decades, advising high growth/high potential companies both public and private on enhancing their value. Huitt’s expertise as a contract executive includes leading finance, accounting, and operations while implementing corporate governance initiatives. Prior to Orion Consulting, Huitt served in multiple consultant and executive roles with companies across technology, oil and gas, and sustainability, providing finance, accounting, and back-office support during periods of startup and high revenue growth.

“I’m thrilled to join Enosi Life Sciences during this exciting period for the company and look forward to working toward achieving our business objectives as the scientific team continues its groundbreaking research,” said Huitt, CFO, Enosi Life Sciences. “Dr. Michael Shepard and Sir Marc Feldmann are the preeminent leaders in their respective fields and have positioned the company on an exciting path forward.”

Thomas Becker has worked for the last 14 years to enhance the investor relations initiatives of seven different OTCBB companies. Prior to his time in IR, Becker worked as a consultant for independent hotel owners, drawing on two decades of hospitality management experience with Hilton Hotel Corp. Becker began working with Enosi Life Sciences in a contractor capacity in October of 2020.

“I’m excited to join Enosi to lead the investor initiatives in a full-time capacity, and to continue working with the great minds at the forefront of this important health issue,” said Becker, VP of Investor Relations, Enosi Life Sciences. “Enosi’s portfolio of immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates has vast potential to both provide more optimal treatment outcomes for patients and generate value for our shareholders.”

“We are pleased to add both Jeff and Thomas to Enosi Life Sciences as we prepare for a period of growth and enhanced shareholder visibility,” said Dr. H. Michael Shepard, co-founder of Enosi Life Sciences. “As we continue the development of our novel therapies for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory conditions, we are also focused on building an executive team that can help chart the course of the company moving forward. The additions of Jeff and Thomas strengthen our financial operations and provide leadership as we seek avenues to raise capital and eventually generate revenue.”

About Enosi Life Sciences

Enosi Life Sciences is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker Award, 2003 ); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody’s unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

