|Series
|RIKV 21 0615
|RIKV 21 0915
|Settlement Date
|05/03/2021
|05/03/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|15,000
|9,600
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.876
|/
|1.039
|99.533
|/
|1.251
|Total Number of Bids Received
|9
|14
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|26,000
|10,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|5
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.876
|/
|1.039
|99.533
|/
|1.251
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.894
|/
|0.888
|99.627
|/
|0.998
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.877
|/
|1.031
|99.533
|/
|1.251
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.884
|/
|0.972
|99.544
|/
|1.222
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.894
|/
|0.888
|99.627
|/
|0.998
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.869
|/
|1.098
|99.515
|/
|1.300
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.880
|/
|1.006
|99.543
|/
|1.224
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|21.74 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.73
|1.05
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND