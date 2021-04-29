Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915

Series RIKV 21 0615RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date 05/03/202105/03/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,0009,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.876/1.03999.533/1.251
Total Number of Bids Received 914
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 26,00010,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 713
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 513
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.876/1.03999.533/1.251
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.894/0.88899.627/0.998
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.877/1.03199.533/1.251
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.884/0.97299.544/1.222
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.894/0.88899.627/0.998
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.869/1.09899.515/1.300
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.880/1.00699.543/1.224
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 21.74 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.731.05