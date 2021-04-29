The global apparel and footwear market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.65%, in value terms, to reach USD2736.86 billion by 2026

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By Type, By Apparel Type, By Footwear Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067206/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, factors such as rising population and the entry of various players are further fueling the apparel and footwear market at the global level.



The apparel and footwear business are the drivers of the fashion industry.Their main aim is to provide the customer a sense of pleasure of being well dressed and attractive to oneself and others as per the surroundings, making the apparel and footwear industry one of the synchronized and well-developed sectors among other sectors in the world.



It is because of the continuous rise in population, changing lifestyle, and economic development that apparel and footwear production has experienced a significant growth.The apparel and footwear market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering into this market.



This has resulted in the gradual transformation of a commodity market into a branded products market, being dominated by multinational companies.



The global apparel and footwear market can be segregated based on type, product type, end-user, distribution channels, and region.The global apparel and footwear market is segmented into two broad segments: apparel and footwear.



As per the analysis, it is discovered that the apparel market is the dominating segment in comparison to footwear.Due to the driving factors such as rapidly changing fashion, increasing influence of western culture, growing internet penetration, as well as the continuous launch of altering fashion at lower prices supported by aggressive branding.



The global apparel and footwear market has also been segmented into distribution channels. In 2026, specialty stores are anticipated to account for a majority share in the global apparel and footwear market; however, the online channels are expected to increase during the forecast period.



NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (Includes Peter England, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Pantaloons, etc.), PVH Corp., VF Corporation, Puma SE, Kering SA, Next Plc. are the companies operating in the apparel and footwear market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global apparel and footwear market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global apparel and footwear market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global apparel and footwear market based on by type, by product type, by end-user, by distribution channels, by company and by region.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global apparel and footwear market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global apparel and footwear market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global apparel and footwear market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global apparel and footwear market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global apparel and footwear market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels, and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of the global apparel and footwear market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for the various end-user’s segment was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, distributors, and end-user

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to apparel and footwear



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end-user, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Apparel and Footwear market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By Type:

o Apparel Type

o Footwear Type

• Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By Apparel Type:

Casual Wear

Sports Wear

Night Wear

Others (Formal Wear, Inner Wear, etc.)

• Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By Footwear Type:

Shoes

Sandals

Others (Boots, Slippers, etc.)

• Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By End-User:

o Men

o Women

o Kids

• Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Specialty Stores

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online Channels

o Others (Counter shops, Departmental stores, etc.)

• Global Apparel and Footwear Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Russia

Italy

France

o North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global apparel and footwear market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

