Worldwide Smart Glasses Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glasses Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the smart glasses market and it is poised to grow by USD 69.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report on the smart glasses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of automation in the industrial sector, an increase in the number of crowdfunding campaigns, and the growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals.
The smart glasses market analysis includes the product, end-user, and operating system segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the smart glasses market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of slam technology and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on smart glasses market covers the following areas:
- Smart glasses market sizing
- Smart glasses market forecast
- Smart glasses market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart glasses market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Iristick NV, Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Vuzix Corp. Also, the smart glasses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
