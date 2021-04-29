Worldwide Smart Glasses Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glasses Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the smart glasses market and it is poised to grow by USD 69.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report on the smart glasses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of automation in the industrial sector, an increase in the number of crowdfunding campaigns, and the growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals.



The smart glasses market analysis includes the product, end-user, and operating system segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the smart glasses market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of slam technology and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on smart glasses market covers the following areas:

Smart glasses market sizing

Smart glasses market forecast

Smart glasses market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart glasses market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Iristick NV, Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Vuzix Corp. Also, the smart glasses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Developer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Market Segmentation by OS

Market segments

Comparison by OS

Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Windows - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by OS

8. Customer landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Optinvent

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

