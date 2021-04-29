Global microprocessor market is expected to reach USD110.38 billion by 2026

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microprocessor Market, By Type, By Architecture, By Technology Outlook, By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Server & Data Center, Medical, Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067204/?utm_source=GNW

The end users are progressively receiving diverse types of microprocessors for example, ARM, x86, SPARC and others, which are utilized for different uses.

Global microprocessors market can be segmented based on the type, architecture, technology outlook, end user, and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into desktop, mobile and performance microprocessors.



Desktop microprocessors are expected to lead the market owing to their increasing demand from the customers, as PCs play an essential role at working places and are most preferred over any digital device due to their high output capabilities.

Based on architecture, the market can be split up into ARM, x86, SPARC and others. The ARM segment dominates the market with a share of 32.62% in 2020 due to low power consumption, low cost, high functioning, reliability and better performance when compared with other processors.

Based on technology outlook, the market can be apportioned into RISC, DSP, ASIC, Superscalar, and CISC. The RISC segment dominates the market with a share of 25.32% in 2020 as the RISC architecture allows simplicity which allows the developers to utilize semiconductor chip memory efficiently and also takes less execution time as compared to other microprocessors due to its inbuilt reduced set of instructions.

Some of the leading players operating in the global microprocessor market are Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SK Hynix Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Broadcom Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Sony Corporation, Nvidia, Samsung Group Applied Materials. These companies are launching highly reliable microprocessors with progressive instruction set, technologically advanced microprocessors with high performance, and low cost and low power consumption. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as new product launches and mergers and collaborations to boost their shares in the market and meet the consumer demands.



