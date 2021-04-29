Global Self-tan Products Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring COOLA, L'Oreal and Ulta Beauty Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Self-tan Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the self-tan products market and it is poised to grow by $171.19 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report on self-tan products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits and rising awareness about the disadvantages and harmful health effects of natural tanning.



The self-tan products market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in regulatory initiatives discouraging artificial tanning salons as one of the prime reasons driving the self-tan products market growth during the next few years.



The report on self-tan products market covers the following areas:

Self-tan products market sizing

Self-tan products market forecast

Self-tan products market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-tan products market vendors that include COOLA LLC, Coty Inc., Kao Corp., KOSA? Corp., LOreal SA, Marque of Brands Pty Ltd., PZ Cussons Plc, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., and Unilever Group. Also, the self-tan products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lotions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

COOLA LLC

Coty Inc.

Kao Corp.

KOSE Corp.

LOreal SA

Marque of Brands Pty Ltd.

PZ Cussons Plc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Ulta Beauty Inc.

Unilever Group

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

