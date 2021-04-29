New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital X-ray Systems Market, By Technology, By Modality, By Application By End Users, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067203/?utm_source=GNW



The global digital X-ray systems market stood at USD11.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rising number of cancer patients and increasing cases of orthopedic diseases/ tumors, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), pneumonia, and dental disorders, among others, which are increasing at a rapid rate. The increase in the number of these diseases and requirement for early detection is driving the growth of the global digital X-ray systems market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the growing number of road accidents, incidences of injuries & falls, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, benefits such as lesser radiation exposure, cost effectiveness, easy accessibility, among others associated with digital X-ray systems are expected to foster the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, increasing awareness towards regular health check-ups and changing lifestyle of the population is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. Besides, technological advancements such as the development of AI-based X-ray systems and Robotic Advanced X-ray Devices are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. For instance, In Dec 2020 Agfa HealthCare launched its new SmartXR for X-ray Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Digital Radiography portfolio to provide assistance during the radiology routine, which has proven important during the COVID-19 crisis.

The global digital X-ray systems market is segmented by technology, modality, application, end users, company, and regional distribution.Based on technology the market is further fragmented into computed radiography and direct radiography.



Direct radiography dominated the market with a share of 56.28% in 2020. This can be ascribed to the wide range of benefits associated with these systems, including superior quality of image capture with high precision, lesser radiation exposure to patients and X-ray system handlers, better contrast detectability, and flexibility in image management, among others. Additionally, direct radiography provides improved patient throughput at low operational costs. Also, direct radiography provides effective dynamic range, better medical evaluation, more accurate image capture, among others. All these factors have significantly increased the popularity of direct radiography segment.

Based on modality, the market is categorized into fixed and mobile X-ray systems.Mobile models of X-ray systems are more preferred in the market for their easier mobility and efficient functioning.



Moreover, they are lightweight and make the radio-imaging much easier.Also, this system is efficient in reducing the radiation level thus keeping patients and experts safe from the prolonged effect of radiations.



These factors are major driving forces of the growing market segment.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, among others. In order to expand their market share, the companies tend to adopt various strategies like new product launches, and mergers & collaboration. For instance, in August 2020, Canon Medical USA launched the SOLTUS 500 Mobile Digital X-ray system that is equipped with enhancements that can streamline bedside exams to help improve workflow and productivity.



