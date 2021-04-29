Insights on the Docking Station Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Technology, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Docking Station Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global docking station market grew at a CAGR of 5.21% during 2015-2020. A docking station, or universal port replicator, refers to a device that connects portable computers with other devices. It enables a laptop user to convert it into a desktop computer and use it in a workspace setting or at their residence without requiring any additional cables. The user can directly connect their laptops to the docking station and connect external hardware devices, such as additional monitors, speakers and printers. These docking stations eliminate the need for supplementary dongles and adapters for connecting external displays, USB hubs and storage units.



Increasing digitization across industrial verticals represents one of the key factors positively impacting the market growth. Additionally, widespread adoption of portable electronics, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, for personal and commercial use has further enhanced the requirement of docking stations to enable users to connect and power their devices conveniently. The rising trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) is also driving the market growth. Organizations are encouraging employees to use their personal devices at work, thereby increasing the demand for docking stations to minimize the challenges associated with connectivity and multiple cables.

Various technological advancements, such as the development of multi-functional stations that are equipped with additional charging, multiple monitors connectivity and high-speed data transfer capabilities, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing number of office spaces across developed and developing nations and rapid urbanization, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global docking station market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Acco Brands Corporation, Acer Inc., Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc.., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hp Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, StarTech.com Ltd., Targus International LLC and Toshiba Corporation.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z650p