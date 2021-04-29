RateLinx Named to Top 100 Logistics IT Providers List by Inbound Logistics for 12th Straight Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx, a leader in supply chain & logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platforms, has been selected for the 12th time by Inbound Logistics for the annual Top 100 Logistics IT Providers award. The company has received this recognition every year, since 2010. The importance of supply chain and logistics technology solutions has been brought to the forefront for many companies as a result of recent business disruptions.



Known for their global TMS, real-time visibility, freight invoice management, and advanced analytics, RateLinx analyzes logistics performance and optimizes transportation network strategies across planning, execution, tracking, and payment—all in one place. Empowered with data quality and complete visibility into logistics operations and spend, customers can reduce costs, optimize their network, digitize their decision-making, and improve customer satisfaction.

“To be selected again for this Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list is an honor,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President, and Founder of RateLinx. “RateLinx customers have been successfully leveraging our powerful technology to achieve the visibility and prescriptive insights they need with no professional service or change request fees, allowing them to become data-driven and digitize their decision-making. This award reaffirms that taking a data-first approach in deploying technology is essential and unrivaled in the market.”

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

“RateLinx continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains,” says Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, RateLinx stays flexible and responsive, anticipating the evolving needs of both customers and the market. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor RateLinx for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2021.”

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, offset rising transport costs, and balance transport needs with demand, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

