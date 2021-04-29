Sudachi Market value to hit $53,015 Thousand by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Sudachi Market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 53,015 thousand by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising consumer awareness regarding the importance of health is driving consumer attention towards the using of natural flavoring agents in food products, thus rising product demand.

Sudachi has health benefits and is often used as a substitute for lime, thus increasing awareness of health among consumers and acceptance of exotic flavours is boosting the market demand. Additionally, rising usage of sudachi in deserts as well as non-alcoholic drinks as flavor enhancer is expected to propel the market outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5043

Sudachi is used as a flavoring agent which helps to boasts a higher calcium and ascorbic acid content compare to lemons. It is a natural & healthy and is used in many Japanese traditional dishes. However due to its limited production capacity across the globe the final product is very expensive as it increases the manufacturers raw material costs.

Some major findings of the Sudachi market report include:

Increasing awareness of sudachi and its benefits among consumers is propelling the market statistics.

Rising availability of the product across the globe because of e-commerce has further accelerated the product demand.

Increasing acceptance of puree type due to its longer shelf life compare to liquid is expected to accelerate the market forecasts.

Some of the key manufacturers in Sudachi industry includes Nishiji foods, Yakami Orchard, The Wasabi Company, The Bando Foods Company and Yuzuya Honten Co., Ltd.

Sudachi demand from beverage application witnessed highest growth potential and is further anticipated to grow due to increasing acceptance of it in non-alcoholic beverages.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 131 market data tables and 30 figures & charts from the report, “Sudachi Market Outlook By Application Food [Deserts, Sauces & dressings, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Bakery] Beverage, and others), Type (Juice, Puree, and others), Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sudachi-market

Sudachi market from juice type is expected to reach over USD 38,450 thousand with a CAGR of over 1.7% through 2027. Juice segment is dominating the overall market as well as expected to have fastest growth rate in the forecast period. This is due to its high compatibility with beverage segment as it is easy to mix, stir, shake, and blend. Thus, this factor is helping the market expansion.

Asia Pacific Sudachi market is anticipated to reach USD 28,865 Thousand by 2027. Asia Pacific is currently dominating the sudachi industry due to its growing natural citrus flavour business. It is also a leading sudachi producing region across the globe exporting the product in many countries. Countries such as Japan and China are the major contributors. The region is also witnessing a high growth in the beverages industry with innovation in natural flavours. Hence, such factors are expected to accelerate the regional market statistics.

Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/sudachi-market

Browse Related Report:

Citrus Bioflavonoids Market, By Product (Hesperitin, Eriocitrin, Apigenin, Diosmin, Naringin, Narirutin), Source (Orange, Tangarines, Mandarins, Limes & Lemons, Grapefruit), Type (Conventional, Organic), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/citrus-bioflavonoids-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.