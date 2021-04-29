Enphase Energy and Palomar Solar Grow Together Through Storage and Collaboration

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced Palomar Solar, a leading Southern California solar energy installation company, expanded its Enphase Storage business and made valuable contributions to the companies’ long-standing collaboration on home energy technology and new-product testing and feedback.



Since 2009, Palomar Solar brought solar energy to more than 3,000 Southern California businesses and homeowners. The company provides full, turn-key solar and energy storage solutions for its customers and manages the city or county permit processing, utility interconnections, and applicable state rebate programs. To further streamline the solar installation process, Palomar Solar maintains a licensed, in-house roofing department.

“We value the close-knit working relationship with the business and technical teams at Enphase, and I believe they have the best solar technology in the world and continue to work for the benefit of both companies,” said Andy Anderson, owner and founder of Palomar Solar and Roofing. “To ensure that we can provide maximum value to our homeowners, we have integrated Enphase Storage with our full suite of customer services. With Enphase Storage, we have experienced a surge in demand from customers.”

“I want to thank the team at Palomar Solar for their continued partnership and collaboration, both of which contribute to our ability to drive customer-led innovation in Enphase Storage products,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Every home is unique, and the feedback and testing data we receive from Palomar allow us to evaluate and design for corner cases, which helps Enphase design an extraordinarily robust solar-plus-storage system. As the first Enphase Platinum installer in San Diego, Palomar’s homeowner customers benefit from the deep product knowledge Palomar takes into the field, and enjoy an outstanding customer experience.”

For more information about solar in San Diego, Calif., visit Palomar Solar online at https://www.palomarsolar.com/. To learn more about Enphase Storage please visit the Enphase website.

