FactSet Measures COVID-19 Impact on High Net Worth Investors Globally

NORWALK, Conn., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet ® (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, undertook its fourth consecutive survey into the behaviors and preferences of wealthy investors to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the wealth management industry. In November 2020, FactSet, in association with Aon, conducted a global online poll of investors with an average net worth of $1.6 million. Its research surveyed the attitudes of affluent and high net worth (HNW) individuals across five markets (Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.S., and UK).



Key findings from the research study include:

Women investors are bearing the brunt of a challenging market environment. Women now look at their wealth and investments differently compared to pre-crisis. 28% say they have become more risk averse because of 2020’s volatility, compared to one in five men. 35% of women are under pressure to reduce daily spend. HNW women also cite a wider range of worries about their financial plans than HNW men.





54% of HNW clients’ wealth management activities took place online during the height of the pandemic, and now 46% say digital wealth management is a better use of their time, rising to 50% of U.S. clients. More than a third of Millennials (under-35s) value the improved access to research and insights. A clear digital divide is emerging in the wealth management industry, with 42% experiencing no online pain points but the remainder seeking improvements. For example, 30% of investors in Singapore—who tend to be younger and more likely to self-identify as “Early Adopters” of wealth technology—cite security concerns in their digital experience. Adoption of other digital capabilities is low, with 58% of investors overall choosing not to use at least one of the tools provided to them by their wealth managers, even though those who use these analytical tools report higher financial confidence.



