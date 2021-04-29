KnowBe4 Named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for Fifth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay, FL, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that the Tampa Bay Business Journal has named KnowBe4 a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year. The organization placed number two in the extra large business category.

Every year, the Tampa Bay Business Journal recognizes the top workplaces in the Tampa Bay area in small, medium, large and extra large categories. Organizations are evaluated on team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.

“Making another best place to work list is a huge accomplishment, especially since this marks our fifth consecutive time on this list,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Company culture and benefits are two areas we focus on and are constantly working to improve. Being consistently recognized towards the top of the list over the past five years means that KnowBe4 truly must be a great place to work in the Tampa Bay area.”

For the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2021 top workplaces, visit here. For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.