Neuronetics To Present Clinical Data at The American Psychiatric Association 2021 Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced today it will present clinical data in virtual poster sessions as part of the American Psychiatric Association’s Annual Meeting virtual programming.



The American Psychiatric Association is the leading professional psychiatric organization in the U.S. and is hosting virtual events this year May 1-3 in place of its traditional Annual Meeting, giving attendees a chance to experience sessions remotely. Neuronetics is a Gold sponsor of the event and will host two poster presentations on the company’s latest research with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

On Monday, May 3, Neuronetics will present real-world clinical data, addressing the following topics:

Clinical Outcomes in a Large Registry of Patients With Major Depressive Disorder Treated With Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (#P12-086, 3:30 p.m. EST)

Data from over 5,000 patients in NeuroStar’s Outcomes Registry was recently published in an issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders suggesting NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as a first-line treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. Data will be presented by Harold A Sackeim, PhD, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University.





Response, Meaningful Improvement, and Remission in Real-World Patients With Major Depressive Disorder and Comorbidities Treated With TMS (#P12-022, 3:30 p.m. EST)

Positive treatment results were shown using transcranial magnetic stimulation in Major Depressive Disorder patients with various comorbidities such as Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Data will be presented by Simon Kung, MD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Mayo Clinic Rochester.

Neuronetics will also host a virtual exhibit booth at the event, offering attendees the opportunity to learn more about the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health treatment for MDD and its 5 STARS to Success Program for NeuroStar practices. Plan to visit and connect with someone from Neuronetics at the booth located within the “Virtual Exhibit Gallery” of the APA virtual meeting portal.

With 3.5 million treatments delivered across over 900 practice locations in the United States, Neuronetics continues to be a depression treatment industry leader. For more information, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

