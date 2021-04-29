New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Implants Market, By Material By Design By Type By Connection Type By Procedure By Application By End User By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067201/?utm_source=GNW



The global dental implants market stood at USD4207.59 million in 2020 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16%, during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas such as tooth replacement procedures, tooth decay, among others. Additionally, growing demand for prosthetics is a major driver for the growth of global dental implants market. Besides, growing dental problems globally due to unhealthy eating habits will spur the usage of dental implants. According to the Federation Dental International (FDI), oral disorders affect more than 3.9 million people worldwide. Tooth decay individually affects around 40% of the population. All these factors are expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years.

Global dental implants market is segmented by material, design, type, connection type, procedure, application, end user, and region. Among them, titanium dental implants dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 88.38% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to its suitability to almost all procedures, biocompatibility, and their non-allergic nature. Moreover, the market for zirconium is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the similarity in functionality and features to titanium.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., AVINENT Implant System S.L.U, OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd., Bicon, LLC, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., DIO Corporation, Thommen Medical AG, Southern Implants Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Anthogyr SAS, T-Plus Implant Tech. Co Ltd. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



