Global distributed temperature sensing market stood at USD576.86 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.82% by 2026

Global distributed temperature sensing market can be bifurcated into operating principle, fiber type, application and region.On the basis of operating principle, the market can be divided into optical time domain reflectometry and optical frequency domain reflectometry.



Out of these two, optical time domain reflectometry segment is having a market share of 65.27% due to its working principle using backscattered light for temperature monitoring.



In terms of fiber type, the market is segmented into single-mode fiber and multi-mode fiber where the market share of single-mode fiber is 59% due to its continuous monitoring of temperature over a long distance.The distributed temperature sensing market, on the basis of application, can be bifurcated into oil & gas, power cable monitoring, process & pipeline monitoring, fire detection and environmental monitoring.



The oil & gas sector has a market share of 35.67% which in turn is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing proliferation in the industries with the generation of significant revenue in the market.



Major players leading in the global distributed temperature sensing market are Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, LIOS Technology GmbH, Halliburton Co. (HAL), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AP Sensing GmbH, Bandweaver Technology Ltd., Sensornet Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Weatherford International plc.



The largest contributor to the global distributed temperature sensing market is the North America region with a market share of 29.17% in 2020. United States is the largest contributing country in the region with 54.79% market shares, followed by Canada and Mexico. The Asia-Pacific region is growing at the highest rate due to its increasing demand for temperature monitoring and ongoing advancements in R&D for the need for miniature sensing systems.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global distributed temperature sensing market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the global distributed temperature sensing market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global distributed temperature sensing market based on operating principle, fiber type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of operating principle which are optical time domain reflectometry and optical frequency domain reflectometry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of fiber type which single-mode fiber and multi-mode fiber.

• To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of application such as oil & gas, power cable monitoring, process & pipeline monitoring, fire detection and environmental monitoring.

• To categorize and forecast the global distributed temperature sensing market by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

• To identify major drivers & challenges for the global distributed temperature sensing market.

• To identify major trends in the global distributed temperature sensing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the global distributed temperature sensing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global distributed temperature sensing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of companies operating in the global distributed temperature sensing market.

To analyze and forecast the global distributed temperature sensing market top-down approach has been used.Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source.



A brief study of the major players operating in the global distributed temperature sensing market was also undertaken.Moreover, a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for distributed temperature sensing, globally.



To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned were identified globally.

Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on distributed temperature sensing, annual reports, investor presentation, International Monetary Fund and World Bank were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Distributed temperature sensing manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Maintenance and repair companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to global distributed temperature sensing market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as manufacturing companies, assembling companies, distributors and applications related to the global distributed temperature sensing market. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global distributed temperature sensing market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Operating Principle:

o Optical Time Domain Reflectometry

o Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry

• Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Fiber Type:

o Single-Mode Fiber

o Multi-Mode Fiber

• Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Application:

o Oil & Gas

o Power Cable Monitoring

o Process & Pipeline Monitoring

o Fire Detection

o Environmental Monitoring

• Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape

:



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global distributed temperature sensing market.

Voice of Customer: Brand awareness, factors influencing purchase decision, pricing & availability, comfort of operating, effectiveness in performance and selection of supplier are the major factors affecting decision related to the global distributed temperature sensing market for numerous users.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

