Global Market for Medical Devices 2021 Report, Featuring 15 Key Players Including Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Abbott Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical device industry has unique challenges and opportunities. During 2020, many of these challenges, and opportunities, were highlighted even more so. It is a heavily regulated industry in most nations of the world. Devices need to be approved for reimbursement and prices are negotiated in many cases by group purchasing organizations and governments. Companies in the field must make constant research and development investments to produce the innovations that drive market success. Yet, despite these challenges, devices also benefit from servicing an enlarging elderly population around the world. Devices are also among the first priority of emerging market nations, as they increase the size of their economies and their healthcare spending. Therefore, there are a great many device competitors and continued investors and venture capital interested in the field.

This report consists of new market trends and forecasts based on events from the COVID-19 pandemic. Market share position has changed for some companies as a result of the pandemic and for some mergers, restructuring and divestitures of certain medical device units have impacted results.

With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers; however, the volume of acquisitions declined in 2020 due to uncertain market conditions. The US economy continues to recover from the setbacks in 2020; while Europe faced a second-round of lockdowns in Q4 2020, which slowed recovery for the region. In Europe as well as the United States, reimbursement challenges and the threat of new, and changing legislation looms. Emerging markets again helped to boost company revenues, but the double-digit growth of past years was not present for 2020 and forecasts are conservative going forward as continued recovery fosters.

As part of its coverage, this report contains: an overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in 50 world markets; market size estimate and forecast to 2025 for the global market, the United States market and several country markets, including China, Japan, India Brazil, Germany, Canada and other nations; an index of bellwether device companies; markets for specific categories of medical devices; a look at market drivers and limiters; and company profiles of major device concerns.

For the purposes of this study, 15 medical device companies have been identified with a diverse enough product range, significant revenues, and performance to provide insight into the industry as a whole.

The following companies are included:

Abbott Laboratories

Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Danaher Corp.

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Philips

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Size and Growth of the Market

Top Companies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Scope and Methodology

Conclusions

Chapter 2: Introduction

Regulation in the United States

Classification of Medical Devices

Class I Medical Devices

Limitations on Exemptions

Class II Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

Device Classification Summary

FDA Launches Early Approval Program (EAP)

Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence in Device Approval Process

European Union

United Kingdom - Brexit

European Economic Area

Switzerland

Turkey

Regulation in Brazil

World Health Care Trends

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions

Selected Significant Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 4: Specific Device Markets

Catheters

CPAP Devices

Critical Care Analysis - Blood Gas Analyzers

Defibrillators

Dialysis Equipment & Supplies

Hernia Repair and Fixation Devices

Hip Implants

Infusion Pumps

Intraocular Lens Devices

Knee Implants

Posterior-Stabilized Knee Implants

Cruciate-Retaining Knee Implants

Unicompartmental Knee Implants

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

MRI

Nasal Cannula

Ostomy Products

Pacemakers

Medical Mask/Face Protection Market Value (2020): $3 billion

Stents

Sterilization and Disinfection Equipment

Ultrasound

Wheelchairs

Wound Care Devices, Advanced Technologies

X-Ray and Digital X-Ray

Chapter 5: Bellwether Companies

Overview

Revenue Performance - 15 Bellwether Companies

Chapter 6: Market Analysis

Market Influence: Strength of Impact

State of the US Hospital Market

Interoperability and Exchange of Patient Health Information

Medical Device Size and Growth

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: Bellwether



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyxx63

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.