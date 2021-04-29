Global light commercial vehicle market is expected to grow from 11.83 million units in 2020 to 16.03 million units by 2026

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type, By Tonnage Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067196/?utm_source=GNW

73 million units in 2016 to 13.53 million units in 2019. Due to COVID-19, sales of light commercial vehicle plummeted; however, the market is estimated to bounce back and reach 16.03 million units by 2026. Until 2019, light commercial vehicles accounted for 75% of the global commercial vehicle sales and increased demand for last mile connectivity is forecast the drive the global light commercial vehicle market through 2026.

Light commercial vehicles are generally used for the transportation of goods and services.Global light commercial vehicle market can be segmented based on vehicle type, tonnage capacity, fuel type and region.



On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be classified into passenger van, cargo van, pickup truck, mini truck and minibus.Vans and pickup trucks are the major segments in light commercial vehicle market as they have more space for seating.



Based on tonnage capacity, the market can be segmented into less than 2.5-3.5 tons and 3.5-6 tons. Less than 2.5-3.5 tons accounted for the majority share in 2020 on account of presence of large number of vehicles in this segment. Moreover, light commercial vehicles under this segment are economically priced, thus contributing to the high sales of vehicles in 2020.

Regionally, the market for light commercial vehicles is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Asia Pacific, dominates global light commercial vehicle market and the region is expected to witness extensive adoption of light commercial vehicles during forecast period as well owing to continued investments in road infrastructure projects, increasing financing options and rising focus of government towards automotive industry.

Major players operating in global light commercial vehicle market are Ford Motor Company, Renault S.A., Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Mahindra Group, Tata Motors Ltd., Ram Trucks, Daimler AG, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co., Ltd.), Volkswagen AG. Key players are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisition and new product developments. Players operating in the market are improving R&D capabilities while enhancing operational efficiency to register positive growth.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021–2026.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global light commercial vehicle market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global light commercial vehicle market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global light commercial vehicle market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global light commercial vehicle market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global light commercial vehicle market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global light commercial vehicle market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global light commercial vehicle market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global light commercial vehicle market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Original equipment manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to light commercial vehicles.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global light commercial vehicle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Van

o Cargo Van

o Pickup Truck

o Mini Truck & Minibus

• Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market, By Tonnage Capacity:

o Below 2.5-3.5 tons

o 3.5-6 tons

• Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market, By Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Petrol

o Others

• Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Turkey

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067196/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________