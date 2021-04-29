C-Bond Systems’ Premier Distributor, A1 Glass Coating, Increases its Pipeline for C-Bond BRS Projects to 12 Schools in 6 Different Texas School Districts and Expects to Recognize More Than $200,000 in Revenue from these Pending Jobs

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that its premier distributor, A1 Glass Coating, has increased its pipeline for C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) projects to 12 schools in six different Texas school districts. A1 Glass Coating expects to recognize more than $200,000 in revenue from these pending jobs using C-Bond BRS.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“A1 Glass Coating has built a strong reputation and they have been an expert installer of C-Bond BRS at schools and other facilities throughout Texas for years,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “More and more schools are installing advanced protection systems for their students and school personnel to prevent tragedies, and these orders continue to validate our technology as one of the leading safeguard solutions for school systems.”

C-Bond BRS can be installed on existing glass surfaces or can be easily retrofitted into the existing framing system without the additional cost for structural changes to business design. Videos demonstrating the capabilities of C-Bond BRS can be found on the Company’s website.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening protection solutions including C-Bond Secure, which is the Company’s forced entry system, and C-Bond BRS, have been installed in more than 80 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About A1 Glass Coating

A1 Glass Coating in San Antonio, Texas, provides quality window tint solutions for auto, home, and business owners across Texas and has been doing so for over 30 years. The Company specializes in automotive window tinting, residential window film, and commercial window film that stops harmful UV rays from passing through its films, resulting in reduced glare, comfortable temperatures, and lower energy bills. The Company also carries products that offer forced-entry protection and films that protect glass from scratches, graffiti, other types of vandalism, and even bullets.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

