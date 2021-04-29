Drug-Eluting Stents Market Size to Hit $8.77 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Drug-Eluting Stents Market was pegged at $6.38 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8.77 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, advent of advanced drug-eluting stents, and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures drive the growth of the global drug-eluting stents market. However, stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the developing markets is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and the followed lockdown have resulted in supply chain disruptions, presentingchallenges in several industries.

The manufacturing and distributing companies of drug-eluting stents have been severely affected by Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the rise in the number of Covid-19 patients has resulted in short supply of drug eluting stents.

The global drug-eluting stents market is segmented on the basis of coating, application, end user, and region. Based on coating, the polymer-free coating segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the coronary artery disease segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the peripheral artery disease segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The global drug-eluting stents market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The global drug-eluting stents market report include an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Alvimedica, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik Inc., Medtronic Plc, Cook Group (Cook Medical), Terumo Corporation, and Stentys SA.



