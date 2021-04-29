PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net income was $9.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

Results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 include a benefit for loan losses of $944,000 and $1.2 million, or $0.05 and $0.07 per diluted share, net of tax, respectively, related to the release of qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The prior year results include provision for loan losses of $1.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, net of tax, for both the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 related to the establishment of these qualitative reserves.

On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, an increase of 50% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on or about May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Earnings before income tax expense and provision (benefit) for loan losses of $3.7 million for the current quarter increased $58,000 or 1.6% from the linked quarter and $72,000 or 2.0% from the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest income of $11.6 million for the current quarter increased $90,000 or 0.8% from the linked quarter and $112,000 or 1.0% from the same quarter last year.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.69% for the current quarter, a decrease from 2.71% in the linked quarter and 2.90% for the same quarter last year.
  • The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.71% in the linked quarter and 1.18% for the same quarter last year.
  • The efficiency ratio was 70.10% for the current quarter compared to 70.72% for the linked quarter and 70.38% for the prior year quarter.
  • Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, unchanged from the same quarter last year.
  • Average deposits of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, increases of 1.6% and 11.0% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.65%, a decrease from 0.72% in the linked quarter and 0.68% in the prior year quarter.
  • Non-performing loans of $2.1 million, or 0.17% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.14% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.15% as of March 31, 2020.
  • Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $34.4 million, or 2.71% of gross loans, compared to $31.9 million, or 2.56% of the gross loans as of December 31, 2020. Loans on deferral totaling $8.7 million, $10.9 million, $1.3 million and $13.5 million are scheduled to resume payments in the next four consecutive quarters, respectively.

President’s Comments

Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation, commented, “We are pleased with the Company’s operating and financial results for the quarter and nine months as we continue to provide stable core earnings. We are also encouraged by the improving economy resulting from the latest stimulus package and vaccine rollouts and expect our business communities to resume their operations at full capacity. That being said, we continue to be a source of strength to our customers and communities by participating in round 2 of the SBA’s PPP program while assisting those small businesses as they begin the SBA’s loan application forgiveness process from round 1. Meanwhile, asset quality remains very strong and our negative loan loss provision reflects the meaningful improvement in current economic conditions resulting from a decrease in COVID-19 driven stress. While there is still some uncertainty, it is good to see a recovery in the economy that will lead to opportunities for long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders.  

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.6 million, an $898,000 increase from the linked quarter and a $2.4 million increase from the prior year period. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $119,000 decrease in noninterest expenses and a $90,000 increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $151,000 decrease in noninterest income and a $161,000 increase in income tax expense. The change from the prior year period is primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $112,000 increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $599,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, increases of $90,000 and $112,000, or 0.8% and 1.0%, compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of an $18.9 million, or 1.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 2 basis point decrease in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a $143.8 million, or 9.0% increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 21 basis point decrease in the tax equivalent net interest margin.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.69% for the current quarter, reflecting a decrease of 2 basis points compared to 2.71% in the linked quarter and a 21 basis point decrease compared to 2.90% in the prior year quarter. When compared to the prior year period, while net interest income has increased, margin compression has resulted from significant asset growth primarily in cash and cash equivalents. However, in the current quarter, the reduction in funding costs mostly offset the decrease in asset yields, resulting in a largely unchanged tax equivalent net interest margin compared to the linked quarter. Some level of excess liquidity is expected to continue for the foreseeable future and is largely dependent on a number of factors, such as government stimulus programs as well as consumer and commercial spending activity.

Tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 2.62% for the current quarter compared to 2.66% in the linked quarter and 2.89% in the prior year quarter. Tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 2.64% for the current year to date period compared to 2.95% in the prior year period. Unearned origination fees (net of origination costs) on PPP loans totaled $1.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans and is largely dependent on the timing of forgiveness.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.23%, a 10 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 64 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. A $42.6 million, or 3.5%, increase in average loans compared to the prior year quarter was more than offset by a decrease in asset yields, a result of decreases in market interest rates, the origination of lower yielding PPP loans, and significant increases in liquidity over the last twelve months. The rate of asset yield decrease has slowed in recent quarters due to a more stable yield curve and earning asset composition.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the current quarter, a decrease of 12 basis points and 59 basis points from 0.71% and 1.18% in the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. In response to the significant decrease in market interest rates in March 2020, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last year, the effects of which continue to be realized. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.70% for the current quarter, decreases of 11 basis points from 0.81% in the prior quarter and 56 basis points from 1.26% in the prior year quarter. Over the remainder of the current fiscal year, the Company has $50.0 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.31%. Additionally, over the same period the Company has $78.3 million of non-brokered time deposits maturing with a current weighted average cost of 0.98%. If our time deposit offer rates remain at their current levels, the Company expects the cost of these deposits to be reduced significantly or to be paid off with low-earning excess liquidity.

The benefit for loan losses was $894,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to a provision for loan losses of $107,000 in the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the prior year quarter. Included in the prior year quarter was a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million associated with qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the current quarter was a benefit for loan losses of $944,000 associated with release of those reserves. Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $34.4 million, or 2.71% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $31.9 million, or 2.56% of the gross loans, as of December 31, 2020. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $82,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to charge-offs, net of recoveries, of $102,000 for the linked quarter and recoveries, net of charge-offs, of $122,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.17% as of March 31, 2021, an increase from 0.14% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.15% as of March 31, 2020.

Noninterest income of $592,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $151,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $12,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $238,000 in swap income and $26,000 in all other noninterest income, partially offset by a $113,000 increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $75,000 increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities, partially offset by a decrease of $40,000 in gains on sale of foreclosed real estate and $23,000 in all other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense of $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $119,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $52,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $121,000 in professional fees and $144,000 in all other non-interest expenses, partially offset by increases of $75,000 in salaries and benefits and $71,000 in communications and data processing. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was caused primarily by increases of $115,000 in FDIC insurance premiums, $48,000 in occupancy expenses and $76,000 in all other expenses, partially offset by a decrease of $187,000 in salaries and benefits. The Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $108,000 which fully offset its FDIC assessment for the prior year quarter. All available credits were applied as of June 30, 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 21.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 22.8% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $62.7 million to $1.85 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to $1.79 billion as of June 30, 2020 primarily due to increases of $34.1 million in total investment securities and $33.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The increase in investment securities was primarily driven by an increase of $39.1 million in state and municipal securities, partially offset by a $5.0 million net decrease in all other securities, as the Company deployed excess liquidity. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is a result of an increase in deposits and reduced loan originations experienced during the year due to reduced economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loans receivable increased $208,000, the result of increases in commercial mortgages of $24.1 million and commercial loans of $7.1 million, partially offset by decreases in residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit of $26.4 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The increase in commercial loans includes an increase in PPP loans of $777,000, driven by the origination of $17.1 million in PPP loans, largely offset by paydowns and forgiveness of $16.3 million.

Total liabilities increased $65.2 million to $1.58 billion at March 31, 2021 as an $81.0 million increase in deposits was partially offset by decreases of $10.1 million in FHLB advances and $5.8 million all other liabilities.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $2.4 million to $271.3 million at March 31, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $13.3 million (926,203 shares) of common stock and $1.8 million of cash dividends declared and paid, partially offset by net income of $9.0 million and $3.5 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period. As of March 31, 2021, there were 739,660 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.

At March 31, 2021, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.99 and $16.60, respectively, compared to $16.20 and $15.82, respectively, at June 30, 2020. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At March 31, 2021, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  March 31,  June 30, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $167,983  $135,045 
Federal funds sold  1,331   1,257 
Cash and cash equivalents  169,314   136,302 
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost
  (fair value of $313,974 and $281,497, respectively)		  309,692   275,772 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value  37,610   37,426 
Total investment securities  347,302   313,198 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,865 and $8,639, respectively  1,261,155   1,260,947 
Accrued interest receivable  6,731   6,880 
FHLB stock  5,854   6,308 
Premises and equipment, net  19,364   20,853 
Deferred tax asset, net  3,163   3,129 
Bank-owned life insurance  25,400   25,019 
Goodwill  6,106   6,106 
Other intangible assets  168   229 
Other assets  10,117   12,958 
Total assets $1,854,674  $1,791,929 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Interest-bearing deposits $1,250,945  $1,181,357 
Non interest-bearing deposits  203,345   191,898 
Total deposits  1,454,290   1,373,255 
Mortgage escrow funds  9,252   10,123 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  95,991   106,089 
Other liabilities  23,844   28,749 
Total liabilities  1,583,377   1,518,216 
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)  -   - 
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 and 18,712,295 shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and 15,966,216 and 16,898,137 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)  187   187 
Additional paid in capital  188,926   186,200 
Retained earnings  148,466   141,288 
Unearned compensation - ESOP  (10,418)  (11,145)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes  (6,180)  (6,403)
Treasury stock, at cost (2,737,361 and 1,814,158 shares as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)  (49,684)  (36,414)
Total shareholders' equity  271,297   273,713 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,854,674  $1,791,929 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  March 31,  March 31, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Interest and dividend income                
Loans receivable $12,116  $13,114  $36,845  $39,299 
Investment securities  1,700   2,003   5,489   6,974 
Federal funds and other  109   217   344   816 
Total interest and dividend income  13,925   15,334   42,678   47,089 
Interest expense                
Deposits and escrow interest  1,782   3,268   6,372   9,927 
FHLB advances  506   541   1,545   1,942 
Total interest expense  2,288   3,809   7,917   11,869 
Net interest income  11,637   11,525   34,761   35,220 
Provision (benefit) for loan losses  (894)  2,008   (678)  2,755 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  12,531   9,517   35,439   32,465 
Noninterest income                
Fees and service charges  353   366   1,038   1,170 
Swap income  -   -   367   170 
Bank-owned life insurance  120   128   381   399 
Gains on sale of securities, net  113   38   113   38 
Other  6   48   30   115 
Total noninterest income  592   580   1,929   1,892 
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits  5,595   5,782   16,722   17,435 
Occupancy and equipment  1,359   1,311   4,051   3,959 
Communications and data processing  517   521   1,539   1,559 
Professional fees  382   393   1,285   1,176 
Postage, printing, stationery and supplies  146   140   452   439 
Advertising  100   100   300   300 
FDIC assessment  115   -   350   - 
Amortization of intangible assets  21   24   61   73 
Other operating expenses  337   249   1,127   1,160 
Total noninterest expense  8,572   8,520   25,887   26,101 
Net income before income tax expense  4,551   1,577   11,481   8,256 
Income tax expense  959   360   2,467   1,857 
Net income $3,592  $1,217  $9,014  $6,399 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $0.25  $0.08  $0.60  $0.41 
Diluted  0.25   0.08   0.60   0.40 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic  14,631,122   15,437,173   14,944,097   15,752,709 
Diluted  14,632,342   15,447,217   14,944,664   15,814,322 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

 Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020  March 31, 2020 
 Average Balance  Interest / Dividends Average Rate  Average Balance  Interest / Dividends Average Rate  Average Balance  Interest / Dividends Average Rate 
Assets:                              
Loans receivable (1)$1,252,492  $12,116 3.88% $1,232,555  $12,182 3.96% $1,209,920  $13,114  4.35%
Investment securities (1) 319,239   1,700 2.18   313,812   1,933 2.51   323,942   2,003  2.48 
Other interest-earning assets 162,193   109 0.27   168,608   110 0.26   56,242   217  1.56 
Total interest-earning assets 1,733,924   13,925 3.23   1,714,975   14,225 3.33   1,590,104   15,334  3.87 
Non-interest-earning assets 68,748         70,417         67,889        
Total assets$1,802,672        $1,785,392        $1,657,993        
                               
Liabilities and equity:                              
NOW accounts$161,049   59 0.15  $149,620   79 0.21  $125,103   66  0.21 
Money market accounts 274,516   208 0.31   255,961   211 0.33   179,230   423  0.96 
Savings accounts and escrow 368,791   132 0.15   362,422   168 0.18   342,254   209  0.25 
Time deposits 411,500   1,383 1.36   434,446   1,700 1.55   480,233   2,570  2.17 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,215,856   1,782 0.59   1,202,449   2,158 0.71   1,126,820   3,268  1.18 
FHLB advances 104,604   506 1.96   106,034   520 1.94   98,364   541  2.23 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,320,460   2,288 0.70   1,308,483   2,678 0.81   1,225,184   3,809  1.26 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 187,778         178,538         137,930        
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 24,272         26,482         19,706        
Total liabilities 1,532,510         1,513,503         1,382,820        
Total shareholders' equity 270,162         271,889         275,173        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,802,672        $1,785,392        $1,657,993        
                               
Net interest income    $11,637        $11,547        $11,525    
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)       2.53         2.52          2.61 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)       2.69         2.71          2.90 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.31%        131.07%        129.78%       
                               
(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. 
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. 
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended March 31, 
 2021  2020 
 Average Balance  Interest / Dividends  Average Rate  Average Balance  Interest / Dividends  Average Rate 
Assets:                       
Loans receivable (1)$1,245,881  $36,845   3.95% $1,176,733  $39,299   4.45%
Investment securities (1) 316,114   5,489   2.36   360,631   6,974   2.59 
Other interest-earning assets 162,946   344   0.28   53,944   816   2.01 
Total interest-earning assets 1,724,941   42,678   3.31   1,591,308   47,089   3.95 
Non-interest-earning assets 70,364           68,983         
Total assets$1,795,305          $1,660,291         
                        
Liabilities and equity:                       
NOW accounts$153,378   227   0.20  $122,470   191   0.21 
Money market accounts 260,258   657   0.34   163,395   1,358   1.11 
Savings accounts and escrow 363,768   502   0.18   353,373   674   0.25 
Time deposits 429,811   4,986   1.54   469,022   7,704   2.19 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,207,215   6,372   0.70   1,108,260   9,927   1.19 
FHLB advances 105,569   1,545   1.95   112,644   1,942   2.30 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,312,784   7,917   0.80   1,220,904   11,869   1.30 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 183,467           138,968         
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 26,570           20,914         
Total liabilities 1,522,821           1,380,786         
Total shareholders' equity 272,484           279,505         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,795,305          $1,660,291         
                        
Net interest income    $34,761          $35,220     
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)         2.51           2.65 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)         2.70           2.95 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.40%          130.34%        
                        
(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. 
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. 
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 As of 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 
Condensed Balance Sheets             
Cash and cash equivalents$169,314 $162,541 $162,739 $136,302 $84,912 
Total investment securities 347,302  310,231  318,509  313,198  309,618 
Loans receivable, net 1,261,155  1,237,550  1,227,913  1,260,947  1,220,682 
Other assets 76,903  79,517  81,914  81,482  80,663 
Total assets$1,854,674 $1,789,839 $1,791,075 $1,791,929 $1,695,875 
                
Total deposits and escrow$1,463,542 $1,387,897 $1,383,432 $1,383,378 $1,287,510 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 95,991  106,023  106,056  106,089  106,121 
Other liabilities 23,844  26,595  27,908  28,749  29,827 
Total liabilities 1,583,377  1,520,515  1,517,396  1,518,216  1,423,458 
Total shareholders' equity 271,297  269,324  273,679  273,713  272,417 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,854,674 $1,789,839 $1,791,075 $1,791,929 $1,695,875 


 Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 March 31,
2020		 
Condensed Income Statements                   
Interest income$13,925 $14,225 $14,528 $14,821 $15,334 $42,678 $47,089 
Interest expense 2,288  2,678  2,951  3,362  3,809  7,917  11,869 
Net interest income 11,637  11,547  11,577  11,459  11,525  34,761  35,220 
Provision (benefit) for loan losses (894) 107  109  309  2,008  (678) 2,755 
Noninterest income 592  743  594  1,177  580  1,929  1,892 
Noninterest expense 8,572  8,691  8,624  8,533  8,520  25,887  26,101 
Income before income tax expense 4,551  3,492  3,438  3,794  1,577  11,481  8,256 
Income tax expense 959  798  710  834  360  2,467  1,857 
Net income$3,592 $2,694 $2,728 $2,960 $1,217 $9,014 $6,399 
                      
Earnings per share:                     
Basic$0.25 $0.18 $0.18 $0.19 $0.08 $0.60 $0.41 
Diluted 0.25  0.18  0.18  0.19  0.08  0.60  0.40 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

 Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 March 31,
2020		 
Performance Ratios (1):                   
Return on average assets 0.80% 0.60% 0.61% 0.68% 0.29% 0.67% 0.51%
Return on average equity 5.32% 3.96% 3.96% 4.30% 1.77% 4.41% 3.05%
Interest rate spread 2.53% 2.52% 2.47% 2.47% 2.61% 2.51% 2.65%
Net interest margin 2.69% 2.71% 2.69% 2.73% 2.90% 2.70% 2.95%
Efficiency ratio 70.10% 70.72% 70.86% 67.53% 70.38% 70.56% 70.33%
                      
Noninterest income to average assets 0.13% 0.17% 0.13% 0.27% 0.14% 0.14% 0.15%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.90% 1.95% 1.92% 1.95% 2.06% 1.92% 2.10%
                      
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.31% 131.07% 131.81% 131.65% 129.78% 131.40% 130.34%
Average equity to average assets 14.99% 15.23% 15.32% 15.70% 16.60% 15.18% 16.83%
Dividend payout ratio (2) 16.65% 22.57% 23.09% 21.25% 52.01% 20.37% 30.35%



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the quarter ended 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 
Loans to deposits 86.72% 89.85% 89.17% 91.82% 95.40%
                
Share Data:               
Shares outstanding 15,966,216  16,097,867  16,634,237  16,898,137  16,898,137 
Book value per common share$16.99 $16.73 $16.45 $16.20 $16.12 
Tangible book value per common share (3)$16.60 $16.34 $16.07 $15.82 $15.74 
                
Asset Quality Ratios:               
Non-performing loans receivable$2,054 $1,668 $2,083 $1,795 $1,802 
Non-performing assets$2,054 $1,668 $2,083 $1,795 $1,802 
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (4) 0.65% 0.72% 0.72% 0.71% 0.68%
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 382.91% 520.20% 416.32% 481.28% 463.15%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (4) 0.17% 0.14% 0.17% 0.15% 0.15%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.11% 0.09% 0.12% 0.10% 0.11%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs$(82)$102 $76 $17 $(122)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) (0.03%) 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% (0.04%)
                
Capital Ratios (5):               
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 12.76% 12.66% 12.41% 12.51% 13.19%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.72% 17.74% 17.56% 16.98% 16.80%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.72% 17.74% 17.56% 16.98% 16.80%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.33% 18.42% 18.24% 17.65% 17.44%
                
(1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized. 
(2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share. 
(3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. 
(4) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans. 
(5) Represents Bank ratios. 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

 As of 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 
Mortgage loans:               
Residential mortgages$229,008 $237,987 $245,008 $255,382 $266,684 
Commercial mortgage 831,162  801,348  794,248  807,106  775,378 
Construction 10,047  17,551  11,512  11,053  24,929 
Net deferred loan origination costs 365  600  666  739  925 
Total mortgage loans 1,070,582  1,057,486  1,051,434  1,074,280  1,067,916 
Commercial and consumer loans:               
Commercial loans (1) 171,314  160,678  155,569  164,257  128,869 
Home equity credit lines 27,211  27,653  29,249  29,838  30,994 
Consumer and overdrafts 269  328  308  481  444 
Net deferred loan origination costs (356) 82  25  730  805 
Total commercial and consumer loans 198,438  188,741  185,151  195,306  161,112 
Total loans receivable 1,269,020  1,246,227  1,236,585  1,269,586  1,229,028 
Allowance for loan losses (7,865) (8,677) (8,672) (8,639) (8,346)
Loans receivable, net$1,261,155 $1,237,550 $1,227,913 $1,260,947 $1,220,682 
                
(1) Includes PPP loans totaling:$50,380 $35,687 $35,687 $49,603 $- 


 As of 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 
Demand deposits$203,344 $189,968 $183,844 $191,898 $145,844 
NOW accounts 169,077  159,919  148,176  151,797  128,103 
Money market accounts 301,892  256,132  253,176  239,942  192,779 
Savings 372,151  354,882  349,805  343,352  330,310 
Time deposits 407,826  416,386  442,011  446,266  482,550 
Total deposits$1,454,290 $1,377,287 $1,377,012 $1,373,255 $1,279,586 
                



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Quarter Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2020		  March 31,
2021		 March 31,
2020		 
Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income        
Total interest income$13,925 $14,225 $15,334  $42,678 $47,089 
Total interest expense 2,288  2,678  3,809   7,917  11,869 
Net interest income (GAAP) 11,637  11,547  11,525   34,761  35,220 
Tax equivalent adjustment 51  46  14   130  38 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)$11,688 $11,593 $11,539  $34,891 $35,258 
                 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of 
 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share    
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)$271,297 $269,324 $273,679 $273,713 $272,417 
Adjustments:               
Goodwill (6,106) (6,106) (6,106) (6,106) (6,106)
Other intangible assets (168) (189) (209) (229) (250)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)$265,023 $263,029 $267,364 $267,378 $266,061 
                
Common shares outstanding 15,966,216  16,097,867  16,634,237  16,898,137  16,898,137 
                
Book value per share (GAAP)$16.99 $16.73 $16.45 $16.20 $16.12 
Adjustments:               
Effects of intangible assets (0.39) (0.39) (0.38) (0.38) (0.38)
                
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)$16.60 $16.34 $16.07 $15.82 $15.74 


