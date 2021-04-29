PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net income was $9.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.



Results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 include a benefit for loan losses of $944,000 and $1.2 million, or $0.05 and $0.07 per diluted share, net of tax, respectively, related to the release of qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The prior year results include provision for loan losses of $1.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, net of tax, for both the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 related to the establishment of these qualitative reserves.

On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, an increase of 50% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on or about May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

Earnings before income tax expense and provision (benefit) for loan losses of $3.7 million for the current quarter increased $58,000 or 1.6% from the linked quarter and $72,000 or 2.0% from the same quarter last year.

Net interest income of $11.6 million for the current quarter increased $90,000 or 0.8% from the linked quarter and $112,000 or 1.0% from the same quarter last year.

Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.69% for the current quarter, a decrease from 2.71% in the linked quarter and 2.90% for the same quarter last year.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.71% in the linked quarter and 1.18% for the same quarter last year.

The efficiency ratio was 70.10% for the current quarter compared to 70.72% for the linked quarter and 70.38% for the prior year quarter.

Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, unchanged from the same quarter last year.

Average deposits of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, increases of 1.6% and 11.0% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.

Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.65%, a decrease from 0.72% in the linked quarter and 0.68% in the prior year quarter.

Non-performing loans of $2.1 million, or 0.17% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.14% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.15% as of March 31, 2020.

Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $34.4 million, or 2.71% of gross loans, compared to $31.9 million, or 2.56% of the gross loans as of December 31, 2020. Loans on deferral totaling $8.7 million, $10.9 million, $1.3 million and $13.5 million are scheduled to resume payments in the next four consecutive quarters, respectively.

President’s Comments

Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation, commented, “We are pleased with the Company’s operating and financial results for the quarter and nine months as we continue to provide stable core earnings. We are also encouraged by the improving economy resulting from the latest stimulus package and vaccine rollouts and expect our business communities to resume their operations at full capacity. That being said, we continue to be a source of strength to our customers and communities by participating in round 2 of the SBA’s PPP program while assisting those small businesses as they begin the SBA’s loan application forgiveness process from round 1. Meanwhile, asset quality remains very strong and our negative loan loss provision reflects the meaningful improvement in current economic conditions resulting from a decrease in COVID-19 driven stress. While there is still some uncertainty, it is good to see a recovery in the economy that will lead to opportunities for long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders.

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.6 million, an $898,000 increase from the linked quarter and a $2.4 million increase from the prior year period. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $119,000 decrease in noninterest expenses and a $90,000 increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $151,000 decrease in noninterest income and a $161,000 increase in income tax expense. The change from the prior year period is primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $112,000 increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $599,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, increases of $90,000 and $112,000, or 0.8% and 1.0%, compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of an $18.9 million, or 1.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 2 basis point decrease in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a $143.8 million, or 9.0% increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 21 basis point decrease in the tax equivalent net interest margin.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.69% for the current quarter, reflecting a decrease of 2 basis points compared to 2.71% in the linked quarter and a 21 basis point decrease compared to 2.90% in the prior year quarter. When compared to the prior year period, while net interest income has increased, margin compression has resulted from significant asset growth primarily in cash and cash equivalents. However, in the current quarter, the reduction in funding costs mostly offset the decrease in asset yields, resulting in a largely unchanged tax equivalent net interest margin compared to the linked quarter. Some level of excess liquidity is expected to continue for the foreseeable future and is largely dependent on a number of factors, such as government stimulus programs as well as consumer and commercial spending activity.

Tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 2.62% for the current quarter compared to 2.66% in the linked quarter and 2.89% in the prior year quarter. Tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 2.64% for the current year to date period compared to 2.95% in the prior year period. Unearned origination fees (net of origination costs) on PPP loans totaled $1.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans and is largely dependent on the timing of forgiveness.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.23%, a 10 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 64 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. A $42.6 million, or 3.5%, increase in average loans compared to the prior year quarter was more than offset by a decrease in asset yields, a result of decreases in market interest rates, the origination of lower yielding PPP loans, and significant increases in liquidity over the last twelve months. The rate of asset yield decrease has slowed in recent quarters due to a more stable yield curve and earning asset composition.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the current quarter, a decrease of 12 basis points and 59 basis points from 0.71% and 1.18% in the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. In response to the significant decrease in market interest rates in March 2020, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last year, the effects of which continue to be realized. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.70% for the current quarter, decreases of 11 basis points from 0.81% in the prior quarter and 56 basis points from 1.26% in the prior year quarter. Over the remainder of the current fiscal year, the Company has $50.0 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.31%. Additionally, over the same period the Company has $78.3 million of non-brokered time deposits maturing with a current weighted average cost of 0.98%. If our time deposit offer rates remain at their current levels, the Company expects the cost of these deposits to be reduced significantly or to be paid off with low-earning excess liquidity.

The benefit for loan losses was $894,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to a provision for loan losses of $107,000 in the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the prior year quarter. Included in the prior year quarter was a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million associated with qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the current quarter was a benefit for loan losses of $944,000 associated with release of those reserves. Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $34.4 million, or 2.71% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $31.9 million, or 2.56% of the gross loans, as of December 31, 2020. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $82,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to charge-offs, net of recoveries, of $102,000 for the linked quarter and recoveries, net of charge-offs, of $122,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.17% as of March 31, 2021, an increase from 0.14% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.15% as of March 31, 2020.

Noninterest income of $592,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $151,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $12,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $238,000 in swap income and $26,000 in all other noninterest income, partially offset by a $113,000 increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $75,000 increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities, partially offset by a decrease of $40,000 in gains on sale of foreclosed real estate and $23,000 in all other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense of $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $119,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $52,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $121,000 in professional fees and $144,000 in all other non-interest expenses, partially offset by increases of $75,000 in salaries and benefits and $71,000 in communications and data processing. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was caused primarily by increases of $115,000 in FDIC insurance premiums, $48,000 in occupancy expenses and $76,000 in all other expenses, partially offset by a decrease of $187,000 in salaries and benefits. The Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $108,000 which fully offset its FDIC assessment for the prior year quarter. All available credits were applied as of June 30, 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 21.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 22.8% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $62.7 million to $1.85 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to $1.79 billion as of June 30, 2020 primarily due to increases of $34.1 million in total investment securities and $33.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The increase in investment securities was primarily driven by an increase of $39.1 million in state and municipal securities, partially offset by a $5.0 million net decrease in all other securities, as the Company deployed excess liquidity. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is a result of an increase in deposits and reduced loan originations experienced during the year due to reduced economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loans receivable increased $208,000, the result of increases in commercial mortgages of $24.1 million and commercial loans of $7.1 million, partially offset by decreases in residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit of $26.4 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The increase in commercial loans includes an increase in PPP loans of $777,000, driven by the origination of $17.1 million in PPP loans, largely offset by paydowns and forgiveness of $16.3 million.

Total liabilities increased $65.2 million to $1.58 billion at March 31, 2021 as an $81.0 million increase in deposits was partially offset by decreases of $10.1 million in FHLB advances and $5.8 million all other liabilities.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $2.4 million to $271.3 million at March 31, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $13.3 million (926,203 shares) of common stock and $1.8 million of cash dividends declared and paid, partially offset by net income of $9.0 million and $3.5 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period. As of March 31, 2021, there were 739,660 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.

At March 31, 2021, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.99 and $16.60, respectively, compared to $16.20 and $15.82, respectively, at June 30, 2020. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At March 31, 2021, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

(914) 248-7272









PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 167,983 $ 135,045 Federal funds sold 1,331 1,257 Cash and cash equivalents 169,314 136,302 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost

(fair value of $313,974 and $281,497, respectively) 309,692 275,772 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 37,610 37,426 Total investment securities 347,302 313,198 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,865 and $8,639, respectively 1,261,155 1,260,947 Accrued interest receivable 6,731 6,880 FHLB stock 5,854 6,308 Premises and equipment, net 19,364 20,853 Deferred tax asset, net 3,163 3,129 Bank-owned life insurance 25,400 25,019 Goodwill 6,106 6,106 Other intangible assets 168 229 Other assets 10,117 12,958 Total assets $ 1,854,674 $ 1,791,929 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,250,945 $ 1,181,357 Non interest-bearing deposits 203,345 191,898 Total deposits 1,454,290 1,373,255 Mortgage escrow funds 9,252 10,123 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 95,991 106,089 Other liabilities 23,844 28,749 Total liabilities 1,583,377 1,518,216 Commitments and contingencies - - Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 and 18,712,295 shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and 15,966,216 and 16,898,137 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 187 187 Additional paid in capital 188,926 186,200 Retained earnings 148,466 141,288 Unearned compensation - ESOP (10,418 ) (11,145 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (6,180 ) (6,403 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2,737,361 and 1,814,158 shares as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) (49,684 ) (36,414 ) Total shareholders' equity 271,297 273,713 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,854,674 $ 1,791,929







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 12,116 $ 13,114 $ 36,845 $ 39,299 Investment securities 1,700 2,003 5,489 6,974 Federal funds and other 109 217 344 816 Total interest and dividend income 13,925 15,334 42,678 47,089 Interest expense Deposits and escrow interest 1,782 3,268 6,372 9,927 FHLB advances 506 541 1,545 1,942 Total interest expense 2,288 3,809 7,917 11,869 Net interest income 11,637 11,525 34,761 35,220 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (894 ) 2,008 (678 ) 2,755 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,531 9,517 35,439 32,465 Noninterest income Fees and service charges 353 366 1,038 1,170 Swap income - - 367 170 Bank-owned life insurance 120 128 381 399 Gains on sale of securities, net 113 38 113 38 Other 6 48 30 115 Total noninterest income 592 580 1,929 1,892 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,595 5,782 16,722 17,435 Occupancy and equipment 1,359 1,311 4,051 3,959 Communications and data processing 517 521 1,539 1,559 Professional fees 382 393 1,285 1,176 Postage, printing, stationery and supplies 146 140 452 439 Advertising 100 100 300 300 FDIC assessment 115 - 350 - Amortization of intangible assets 21 24 61 73 Other operating expenses 337 249 1,127 1,160 Total noninterest expense 8,572 8,520 25,887 26,101 Net income before income tax expense 4,551 1,577 11,481 8,256 Income tax expense 959 360 2,467 1,857 Net income $ 3,592 $ 1,217 $ 9,014 $ 6,399 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.08 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 Diluted 0.25 0.08 0.60 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,631,122 15,437,173 14,944,097 15,752,709 Diluted 14,632,342 15,447,217 14,944,664 15,814,322







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,252,492 $ 12,116 3.88 % $ 1,232,555 $ 12,182 3.96 % $ 1,209,920 $ 13,114 4.35 % Investment securities (1) 319,239 1,700 2.18 313,812 1,933 2.51 323,942 2,003 2.48 Other interest-earning assets 162,193 109 0.27 168,608 110 0.26 56,242 217 1.56 Total interest-earning assets 1,733,924 13,925 3.23 1,714,975 14,225 3.33 1,590,104 15,334 3.87 Non-interest-earning assets 68,748 70,417 67,889 Total assets $ 1,802,672 $ 1,785,392 $ 1,657,993 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 161,049 59 0.15 $ 149,620 79 0.21 $ 125,103 66 0.21 Money market accounts 274,516 208 0.31 255,961 211 0.33 179,230 423 0.96 Savings accounts and escrow 368,791 132 0.15 362,422 168 0.18 342,254 209 0.25 Time deposits 411,500 1,383 1.36 434,446 1,700 1.55 480,233 2,570 2.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,215,856 1,782 0.59 1,202,449 2,158 0.71 1,126,820 3,268 1.18 FHLB advances 104,604 506 1.96 106,034 520 1.94 98,364 541 2.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,320,460 2,288 0.70 1,308,483 2,678 0.81 1,225,184 3,809 1.26 Non-interest-bearing deposits 187,778 178,538 137,930 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 24,272 26,482 19,706 Total liabilities 1,532,510 1,513,503 1,382,820 Total shareholders' equity 270,162 271,889 275,173 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,802,672 $ 1,785,392 $ 1,657,993 Net interest income $ 11,637 $ 11,547 $ 11,525 Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2) 2.53 2.52 2.61 Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3) 2.69 2.71 2.90 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.31 % 131.07 % 129.78 % (1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,245,881 $ 36,845 3.95 % $ 1,176,733 $ 39,299 4.45 % Investment securities (1) 316,114 5,489 2.36 360,631 6,974 2.59 Other interest-earning assets 162,946 344 0.28 53,944 816 2.01 Total interest-earning assets 1,724,941 42,678 3.31 1,591,308 47,089 3.95 Non-interest-earning assets 70,364 68,983 Total assets $ 1,795,305 $ 1,660,291 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 153,378 227 0.20 $ 122,470 191 0.21 Money market accounts 260,258 657 0.34 163,395 1,358 1.11 Savings accounts and escrow 363,768 502 0.18 353,373 674 0.25 Time deposits 429,811 4,986 1.54 469,022 7,704 2.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,207,215 6,372 0.70 1,108,260 9,927 1.19 FHLB advances 105,569 1,545 1.95 112,644 1,942 2.30 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,312,784 7,917 0.80 1,220,904 11,869 1.30 Non-interest-bearing deposits 183,467 138,968 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 26,570 20,914 Total liabilities 1,522,821 1,380,786 Total shareholders' equity 272,484 279,505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,795,305 $ 1,660,291 Net interest income $ 34,761 $ 35,220 Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2) 2.51 2.65 Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3) 2.70 2.95 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.40 % 130.34 % (1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Condensed Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,314 $ 162,541 $ 162,739 $ 136,302 $ 84,912 Total investment securities 347,302 310,231 318,509 313,198 309,618 Loans receivable, net 1,261,155 1,237,550 1,227,913 1,260,947 1,220,682 Other assets 76,903 79,517 81,914 81,482 80,663 Total assets $ 1,854,674 $ 1,789,839 $ 1,791,075 $ 1,791,929 $ 1,695,875 Total deposits and escrow $ 1,463,542 $ 1,387,897 $ 1,383,432 $ 1,383,378 $ 1,287,510 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 95,991 106,023 106,056 106,089 106,121 Other liabilities 23,844 26,595 27,908 28,749 29,827 Total liabilities 1,583,377 1,520,515 1,517,396 1,518,216 1,423,458 Total shareholders' equity 271,297 269,324 273,679 273,713 272,417 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,854,674 $ 1,789,839 $ 1,791,075 $ 1,791,929 $ 1,695,875





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Condensed Income Statements Interest income $ 13,925 $ 14,225 $ 14,528 $ 14,821 $ 15,334 $ 42,678 $ 47,089 Interest expense 2,288 2,678 2,951 3,362 3,809 7,917 11,869 Net interest income 11,637 11,547 11,577 11,459 11,525 34,761 35,220 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (894 ) 107 109 309 2,008 (678 ) 2,755 Noninterest income 592 743 594 1,177 580 1,929 1,892 Noninterest expense 8,572 8,691 8,624 8,533 8,520 25,887 26,101 Income before income tax expense 4,551 3,492 3,438 3,794 1,577 11,481 8,256 Income tax expense 959 798 710 834 360 2,467 1,857 Net income $ 3,592 $ 2,694 $ 2,728 $ 2,960 $ 1,217 $ 9,014 $ 6,399 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.08 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 Diluted 0.25 0.18 0.18 0.19 0.08 0.60 0.40







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.68 % 0.29 % 0.67 % 0.51 % Return on average equity 5.32 % 3.96 % 3.96 % 4.30 % 1.77 % 4.41 % 3.05 % Interest rate spread 2.53 % 2.52 % 2.47 % 2.47 % 2.61 % 2.51 % 2.65 % Net interest margin 2.69 % 2.71 % 2.69 % 2.73 % 2.90 % 2.70 % 2.95 % Efficiency ratio 70.10 % 70.72 % 70.86 % 67.53 % 70.38 % 70.56 % 70.33 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.90 % 1.95 % 1.92 % 1.95 % 2.06 % 1.92 % 2.10 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.31 % 131.07 % 131.81 % 131.65 % 129.78 % 131.40 % 130.34 % Average equity to average assets 14.99 % 15.23 % 15.32 % 15.70 % 16.60 % 15.18 % 16.83 % Dividend payout ratio (2) 16.65 % 22.57 % 23.09 % 21.25 % 52.01 % 20.37 % 30.35 %







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Loans to deposits 86.72 % 89.85 % 89.17 % 91.82 % 95.40 % Share Data: Shares outstanding 15,966,216 16,097,867 16,634,237 16,898,137 16,898,137 Book value per common share $ 16.99 $ 16.73 $ 16.45 $ 16.20 $ 16.12 Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 16.60 $ 16.34 $ 16.07 $ 15.82 $ 15.74 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans receivable $ 2,054 $ 1,668 $ 2,083 $ 1,795 $ 1,802 Non-performing assets $ 2,054 $ 1,668 $ 2,083 $ 1,795 $ 1,802 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (4) 0.65 % 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 382.91 % 520.20 % 416.32 % 481.28 % 463.15 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (4) 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (82 ) $ 102 $ 76 $ 17 $ (122 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) (0.03 %) 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.04 %) Capital Ratios (5): Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 12.76 % 12.66 % 12.41 % 12.51 % 13.19 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.72 % 17.74 % 17.56 % 16.98 % 16.80 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.72 % 17.74 % 17.56 % 16.98 % 16.80 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.33 % 18.42 % 18.24 % 17.65 % 17.44 % (1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized. (2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share. (3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (4) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans. (5) Represents Bank ratios.







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

As of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Mortgage loans: Residential mortgages $ 229,008 $ 237,987 $ 245,008 $ 255,382 $ 266,684 Commercial mortgage 831,162 801,348 794,248 807,106 775,378 Construction 10,047 17,551 11,512 11,053 24,929 Net deferred loan origination costs 365 600 666 739 925 Total mortgage loans 1,070,582 1,057,486 1,051,434 1,074,280 1,067,916 Commercial and consumer loans: Commercial loans (1) 171,314 160,678 155,569 164,257 128,869 Home equity credit lines 27,211 27,653 29,249 29,838 30,994 Consumer and overdrafts 269 328 308 481 444 Net deferred loan origination costs (356 ) 82 25 730 805 Total commercial and consumer loans 198,438 188,741 185,151 195,306 161,112 Total loans receivable 1,269,020 1,246,227 1,236,585 1,269,586 1,229,028 Allowance for loan losses (7,865 ) (8,677 ) (8,672 ) (8,639 ) (8,346 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,261,155 $ 1,237,550 $ 1,227,913 $ 1,260,947 $ 1,220,682 (1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $ 50,380 $ 35,687 $ 35,687 $ 49,603 $ -





As of March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Demand deposits $ 203,344 $ 189,968 $ 183,844 $ 191,898 $ 145,844 NOW accounts 169,077 159,919 148,176 151,797 128,103 Money market accounts 301,892 256,132 253,176 239,942 192,779 Savings 372,151 354,882 349,805 343,352 330,310 Time deposits 407,826 416,386 442,011 446,266 482,550 Total deposits $ 1,454,290 $ 1,377,287 $ 1,377,012 $ 1,373,255 $ 1,279,586







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income Total interest income $ 13,925 $ 14,225 $ 15,334 $ 42,678 $ 47,089 Total interest expense 2,288 2,678 3,809 7,917 11,869 Net interest income (GAAP) 11,637 11,547 11,525 34,761 35,220 Tax equivalent adjustment 51 46 14 130 38 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 11,688 $ 11,593 $ 11,539 $ 34,891 $ 35,258







PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)