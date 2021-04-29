West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income for the First Quarter of 2021, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that first quarter 2021 net income was $11.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2020 net income of $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. On April 28, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share, an increase of $0.02 from the prior quarter and representing a record high quarterly dividend for the Company. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 12, 2021.

Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “One year ago, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created significant economic uncertainty across the world. The strength of West Bank’s capital, credit quality and customer relationships provided a strong footing for navigating the economic uncertainties and operational difficulties created by the pandemic. One year later, West Bank continues to post record results. Our commitment to our shareholders, customers and communities has never been stronger. We continue to build our brand in Minnesota and are excited to have begun construction of a permanent branch office in Sartell, Minnesota.”

Dave Nelson also commented, “West Bank was recently ranked 10th in the nation of best-performing large community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The ranking includes public and privately owned community banks between $3 billion and $10 billion in assets in 2020 and is based on six financial performance metrics. We are proud of the acknowledgment our team has received.”

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of our financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)
West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has seven offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $23,570  $65,256  
Federal funds sold 301,919  1,141  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 447,152  372,420  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,414  13,739  
Loans 2,303,999  1,994,432  
Allowance for loan losses (30,008) (18,332) 
Loans, net 2,273,991  1,976,100  
Premises and equipment, net 29,308  29,129  
Bank-owned life insurance 42,906  35,051  
Other assets 41,646  26,773  
Total assets $3,172,906  $2,519,609  
     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $691,329  $408,144  
Interest-bearing:    
Demand 466,913  357,313  
Savings 1,318,536  1,025,749  
Time of $250 or more 45,844  71,789  
Other time 159,471  157,130  
Total deposits 2,682,093  2,020,125  
Federal funds purchased 4,060  32,340  
Other borrowings 216,374  222,958  
Other liabilities 35,850  43,493  
Stockholders’ equity 234,529  200,693  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,172,906  $2,519,609  



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 2021 2020
Interest income    
Loans, including fees $24,038  $22,311  
Securities 2,203  2,680  
Other 69  229  
Total interest income 26,310  25,220  
Interest expense    
Deposits 1,877  5,046  
Federal funds purchased 1  16  
Other borrowings 1,311  1,694  
Total interest expense 3,189  6,756  
Net interest income 23,121  18,464  
Provision for loan losses 500  1,000  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,621  17,464  
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts 582  603  
Debit card usage fees 442  382  
Trust services 652  463  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 220  158  
Loan swap fees   586  
Realized investment securities gains (losses), net 4  (6) 
Other income 565  334  
Total noninterest income 2,465  2,520  
Noninterest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 5,608  5,284  
Occupancy 1,228  1,213  
Data processing 602  630  
FDIC insurance 404  237  
Other expenses 2,429  2,299  
Total noninterest expense 10,271  9,663  
Income before income taxes 14,815  10,321  
Income taxes 3,063  2,232  
Net income $11,752  $8,089  



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)        
         
       
  PER COMMON SHARE MARKET INFORMATION (1)
  Net Income      
  Basic Diluted Dividends High Low
2021          
1st Quarter $0.71  $0.70  $0.22  $26.78  $18.86 
           
2020          
4th Quarter $0.52  $0.52  $0.21  $21.79  $15.53 
3rd Quarter 0.49  0.49  0.21  17.99  15.50 
2nd Quarter 0.48  0.48  0.21  20.67  14.50 
1st Quarter 0.49  0.49  0.21  25.68  13.74 


(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.



  Three Months Ended March 31,
SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES 2021 2020
Return on average assets 1.53% 1.29%
Return on average equity 20.77% 15.54%
Net interest margin (2) 3.17% 3.10%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 39.75% 45.64%
     
  As of March 31,
  2021 2020
Texas ratio(1) 9.38% 0.22%
Allowance for loan losses ratio 1.30% 0.92%
Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (2)(3)1.39% 0.92%
Tangible common equity ratio 7.39% 7.97%


(1) A lower ratio is more desirable
(2) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below
(3) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Definitions of ratios:

  • Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.
  • Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
  • Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
  • Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
  • Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.
  • Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.
  • Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus the amount of PPP loans.
  • Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, loans, net of PPP loans and allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, to their most directly comparable measures under GAAP.


  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021  2020
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP:    
Net interest income (GAAP) $23,121   $18,464 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 229   178 
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 23,350   18,642 
Average interest-earning assets 2,979,710   2,420,497 
Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) 3.17 % 3.10%
     
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:    
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP) $23,350   $18,642 
Noninterest income 2,465   2,520 
Adjustment for realized securities (gains) losses, net (4)  6 
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net 24   2 
Adjusted income 25,835   21,170 
Noninterest expense 10,271   9,663 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 39.75
 % 45.64%
     
  As of March 31,
  2021  2020
Reconciliation of allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans:   
Loans outstanding (GAAP) $2,303,999   $1,994,432 
Less: PPP loans (151,122)   
Loans, net of PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2,152,877   1,994,432 
Allowance for loan losses 30,008   18,332 
Allowance for loan losses ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)1.39 % 0.92%


(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.


For more information contact:
