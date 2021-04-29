TowneBank Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $69.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $26.38 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“Towne continued the strong earnings momentum from the latter half of last year fueled by continued strength in our fee-based businesses and solid growth in deposits and loans. Our deposit balances climbed to new record levels and our teams continue to assist those companies and individuals most impacted by the pandemic by delivering $429 million in new Paycheck Protection Program funding during the first quarter. Overall, we are off to a great start to the year,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020:

Total revenues were $182.51 million, an increase of $44.81 million, or 32.54%.

Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $81.55 million, an increase of $41.96 million, or 105.99%.

Loans held for investment were $9.73 billion, an increase of $0.95 billion, or 10.82%, from March 31, 2020, and $0.11 billion, or 1.10%, from December 31, 2020. In first quarter 2021, the Company originated approximately $429.41 million of loans in round two of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The balance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 included $898.73 million and $855.89 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

Total deposits were $12.14 billion, an increase of $2.83 billion, or 30.42%, compared to prior year and $0.57 billion, or 4.89%, from December 31, 2020.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 58.17%, to $4.84 billion, representing 39.87% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 10.66%.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 15.70% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 22.45% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.04% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.06%.

Nonperforming assets were $17.27 million, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to $29.75 million, or 0.24%, at March 31, 2020.

Effective tax rate of 19.37% in the quarter compared to 19.00% in the first quarter of 2020.

“During the quarter we opened our newest banking office located in the Myers Park area of Charlotte, North Carolina, with a third Charlotte region banking office planned to open later this year. Looking ahead, we believe the investments in our newer markets will deliver significant growth opportunities as the economy improves,” stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to First Quarter 2020:

Net interest income was $99.99 million compared to $89.50 million at March 31, 2020.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.06%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 12 basis points, compared to 3.37%, including purchase accounting accretion of 13 basis points and no PPP interest and fees, for first quarter 2020.

Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.29%, represented 72.30% of average earning assets at March 31, 2021 compared to an average yield of 4.73% and 79.60% of average earning assets in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields were 4.18% in first quarter 2021.

Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $11.63 million in first quarter 2021, compared to $11.29 million in the linked quarter, and zero in first quarter 2020.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.30% from 0.83% at March 31, 2020.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $13.34 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $10.74 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of 24.21%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.01 billion, an increase of $0.85 billion from prior year.

Interest expense on the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") PPP lending facility was $0.16 million in first quarter, compared to $0.04 million in the linked quarter, and zero in first quarter 2020.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was a benefit of $3.41 million compared to a provision expense of $5.76 million one year ago and an expense of $1.21 million in the linked quarter. The first quarter 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $3.41 million driven by a combination of minimal net charge-offs, improvements in the economic forecast, offset by modest core loan growth.

Net loan charge-offs were $0.67 million compared to charge-offs of $0.56 million one year prior. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.03% in first quarter 2021 and 2020.

The provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet commitments was a benefit of $0.48 million compared to a provision expense of $1.10 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $0.06 million in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.19% of total loans compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2020 and 0.73% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses (non-GAAP) was 1.31%, compared to 1.37% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 9.09 times nonperforming loans compared to 10.74 times at December 31, 2020 and 3.85 times at March 31, 2020.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to First Quarter 2020:

Total noninterest income was $82.52 million compared to $48.20 million in 2020, an increase of $34.32 million, or 71.20%. Residential mortgage banking income increased $30.0 million and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $11.0 million. Also included in noninterest income are net gains on investment securities of $1.0 million as compared to net gains of $5.0 million in the prior year.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $37.41 million compared to $7.42 million in first quarter 2020. Loan volume in the current quarter was $1.60 billion, with purchase activity comprising 53.45% of that volume. Loan volume in first quarter 2020 was $0.92 billion, with purchase activity comprising 61.31%. In addition to increased income resulting from the impact of higher loan volume and strong margins in the current quarter compared to prior year, the Company recorded a net gain on derivative instruments of $2.86 million compared to a loss on derivative instruments of $10.89 million in first quarter 2020.

Total Insurance segment revenue decreased $0.17 million, or 0.83% to $20.07 million in first quarter 2021 compared to 2020. The Company acquired a property and casualty insurance agency in December 2020, which brought in $0.61 million in additional revenue in first quarter 2021 and partially offset the impact of the reduction in revenues due to the sale of its travel insurance joint venture in third quarter 2020, which contributed revenue of $1.27 million in first quarter 2020.

Property management fee revenue increased 205.20%, or $10.41 million, to $15.48 million compared to first quarter 2020. The continuation of international travel restrictions related to COVID-19 coupled with many businesses and schools continuing to operate remotely has positively impacted the demand for domestic travel destinations. This high demand is in sharp contrast to the virtual shut-downs created by quarantines in first quarter 2020 that resulted in only limited reservation activities.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to First Quarter 2020:

Total noninterest expense was $97.33 million compared to $96.89 million in 2020, an increase of $0.44 million, or 0.45%. Increases in salary and benefits expense of $2.57 million, occupancy expense of $0.57 million, data processing expense of $0.45 million, and software expense of $0.70 million, were partially offset by a $2.27 million reduction in the estimated fourth quarter 2020 incentive accrual and $2.34 million in deferred loan costs related to the origination of PPP loans during first quarter 2021.

The quarterly increase in salaries and benefits was primarily driven by higher variable production related costs. Strong first quarter mortgage production resulted in increased overtime and incentive expenses as well as related payroll taxes.

Increased mortgage volume and higher credit card fees on vacation property reservation activities drove the increase in data processing expense, while increased costs associated with our core banking platform resulted in higher software expenses.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $15.08 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.45 billion, or 3.10%, compared to $14.63 billion at December 31, 2020. Total assets increased $2.46 billion, or 19.45%, from $12.62 billion at March 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher liquidity levels and loans held for investment tied to PPP lending activities.

Loans held for investment increased $0.95 billion, or 10.82%, compared to prior year and $0.11 billion compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $0.90 billion in the first quarter, and $0.86 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, loans held for investment increased $52.06 million, or 0.59%, compared to prior year, and $63.08 million, or 0.72%, compared to the linked quarter, or 2.92% on an annualized basis.

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $8.78 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $213.39 million, or 2.49% compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 0.61%, or $53.48 million, 2.49% on an annualized basis.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $129.76 million, or 28.64%, compared to the prior year and $42.11 million, or 7.79%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $2.83 billion, or 30.42%, compared to the prior year and $0.57 billion, or 4.89%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings decreased $0.64 billion, or 45.63%, from prior year and $0.20 billion, or 20.82%, compared to the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $1.46 billion compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.35 billion at March 31, 2020. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2021 was 4.33 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $28.12 million in net unrealized gains compared to $58.32 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, we sold $15.18 million in AFS debt securities at a gain of $1.0 million to reposition the portfolio.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $9.73 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $9.63 billion at December 31, 2020 and $8.78 billion at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets were $17.27 million, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to $29.75 million, or 0.24%, at March 31, 2020.

Nonperforming loans were 0.13% of period end loans compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2020.

Foreclosed property decreased to $3.75 million from $13.05 million at March 31, 2020.

Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.

At March 31, 2021 we had $210.25 million in loan modifications made in accordance with section 4013 of the CARES Act.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $12.14 billion compared to $11.57 billion at December 31, 2020 and $9.31 billion at March 31, 2020.

Total loans to deposits were 80.19% compared to 83.20% at December 31, 2020 and 94.37% at March 31, 2020.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 39.87% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 compared to 37.80% at December 31, 2020 and 32.88% at March 31, 2020.

Total borrowings were $0.76 billion compared to $0.96 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.39 billion at March 31, 2020.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.15%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.54%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.30%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.59%.

Book value was $24.78 compared to $24.31 at December 31, 2020 and $22.77 at March 31, 2020.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) was $17.94 compared to $17.46 at December 31, 2020 and $15.91 at March 31, 2020.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, the bank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. Towne has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $15.08 billion as of March 31, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank’s loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank’s market area; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 182,509 $ 171,848 $ 192,135 $ 162,656 $ 137,696 Net income 72,631 53,891 50,715 37,222 27,605 Net income available to common shareholders 68,995 50,082 34,464 34,605 26,384 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) 81,547 62,107 73,903 69,014 39,587 Net income per common share - diluted 0.95 0.69 0.48 0.48 0.36 Book value per common share 24.78 24.31 23.83 23.50 22.77 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 17.94 17.46 17.06 16.68 15.91 Return on average assets 1.92 % 1.35 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.88 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 2.05 % 1.46 % 0.97 % 1.07 % 1.00 % Return on average equity 15.56 % 11.26 % 7.85 % 8.18 % 6.37 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 22.19 % 16.28 % 11.66 % 12.32 % 9.91 % Return on average common equity 15.70 % 11.36 % 7.91 % 8.24 % 6.42 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 22.45 % 16.48 % 11.79 % 12.44 % 10.01 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 45.21 % 41.45 % 49.64 % 42.66 % 35.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 12.15 % 11.87 % 11.75 % 11.54 % 11.23 % Tier 1 12.30 % 12.04 % 11.91 % 11.67 % 11.35 % Total 15.59 % 15.42 % 15.35 % 14.91 % 14.40 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.54 % 8.99 % 8.89 % 9.05 % 10.11 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 9.09x 10.74x 7.31x 5.34x 3.85x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.19 % 1.25 % 1.22 % 0.92 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.04 % 0.73 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.24 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % — % (0.01 )% — % 0.03 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 669 $ 109 $ (328 ) $ (102 ) $ 559 Nonperforming loans $ 12,768 $ 11,188 $ 16,295 $ 16,935 $ 16,700 Former bank premises 750 750 750 — — Foreclosed property 3,748 4,276 11,695 12,315 13,053 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,266 $ 16,214 $ 28,740 $ 29,250 $ 29,753 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 108 $ 528 $ 19 $ 464 $ 91 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 116,077 $ 120,157 $ 119,058 $ 90,467 $ 64,372 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 1,187,595 $ 1,257,963 $ 1,292,801 $ 1,116,782 $ 718,681 Loans originated, joint venture 417,177 429,848 498,100 357,815 204,522 Total loans originated $ 1,604,772 $ 1,687,811 $ 1,790,901 $ 1,474,597 $ 923,203 Number of loans originated 5,165 5,481 5,817 4,818 3,025 Number of originators 229 228 224 216 223 Purchase % 53.45 % 59.76 % 61.21 % 51.26 % 61.31 % Loans sold $ 1,601,480 $ 1,845,926 $ 1,833,590 $ 1,398,649 $ 809,834 Rate lock asset $ 12,522 $ 11,781 $ 10,480 $ 7,202 $ 3,691 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 4.01 % 4.02 % 3.65 % 3.17 % 1.80 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.70 % 2.85 % 3.35 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.06 % 2.98 % 2.72 % 2.87 % 3.37 % Average earning assets/total average assets 91.47 % 91.59 % 92.09 % 91.33 % 89.15 % Average loans/average deposits 82.71 % 83.42 % 86.29 % 91.81 % 92.99 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 38.39 % 39.61 % 37.76 % 36.52 % 32.21 % Period end equity/period end total assets 12.04 % 12.20 % 11.82 % 11.05 % 13.19 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 52.11 % 60.02 % 57.36 % 55.17 % 70.79 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 21 vs. Q1 21 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2021 2020 2020 Q1 20 Q4 20 U.S. agency securities $ 201,787 $ 121,857 $ 184,657 65.59 % 9.28 % U.S. Treasury notes 1,019 1,014 1,000 0.49 % 1.90 % Municipal securities 334,751 266,489 353,651 25.62 % (5.34 )% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 31,241 59,606 31,499 (47.59 )% (0.82 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 849,418 799,713 797,765 6.22 % 6.47 % Allowance for credit losses (210 ) (259 ) (348 ) (18.92 )% (39.66 )% Total $ 1,418,006 $ 1,248,420 $ 1,368,224 13.58 % 3.64 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 38,751 $ 30,545 $ 60,025 26.87 % (35.44 )% Total gross unrealized losses (10,632 ) (9,848 ) (1,703 ) 7.96 % 524.31 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ 28,119 $ 20,697 $ 58,322 35.86 % (51.79 )% Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Municipal securities $ 5,032 $ 28,852 $ 5,012 (82.56 )% 0.40 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,309 2,357 2,321 (2.04 )% (0.52 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 8,639 11,222 9,179 (23.02 )% (5.88 )% Allowance for credit losses (97 ) (133 ) (97 ) (27.07 )% — % Total $ 15,883 $ 42,298 $ 16,415 (62.45 )% (3.24 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,598 $ 964 $ 1,957 65.77 % (18.34 )% Total gross unrealized losses — — — — % — % Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ 1,598 $ 964 $ 1,957 65.77 % (18.34 )% Loans Held For Investment (1) % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 21 vs. Q1 21 vs. 2021 2020 2020 Q1 20 Q4 20 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,031,267 $ 1,060,834 $ 1,199,772 (2.79 )% (14.04 )% Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,439,412 1,398,216 1,380,516 2.95 % 4.27 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,477,315 2,305,971 2,335,235 7.43 % 6.08 % Real estate - multifamily 360,125 283,514 295,488 27.02 % 21.87 % Residential 1-4 family 1,173,761 1,229,909 1,216,629 (4.57 )% (3.52 )% HELOC 400,314 463,653 412,476 (13.66 )% (2.95 )% Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 2,005,558 1,311,266 1,990,808 52.95 % 0.74 % Government 398,579 324,978 379,243 22.65 % 5.10 % Indirect 278,567 268,347 271,459 3.81 % 2.62 % Consumer loans and other 169,685 137,507 147,442 23.40 % 15.09 % Total $ 9,734,583 $ 8,784,195 $ 9,629,068 10.82 % 1.10 % (1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $0.90 billion and $0.86 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q1 2021 and Q4 2020, respectively. Deposits % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 21 vs. Q1 21 vs. 2021 2020 2020 Q1 20 Q4 20 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,840,678 $ 3,060,515 $ 4,374,566 58.17 % 10.66 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,062,461 3,573,926 4,819,604 41.65 % 5.04 % Savings 342,554 280,807 330,091 21.99 % 3.78 % Certificates of deposits 1,893,951 2,392,744 2,048,905 (20.85 )% (7.56 % Total $ 12,139,644 $ 9,307,992 $ 11,573,166 30.42 % 4.89 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,647,129 $ 101,960 4.29 % $ 9,752,150 $ 104,799 4.28 % $ 8,550,216 $ 100,566 4.73 % Taxable investment securities 1,303,535 6,604 2.03 % 1,250,375 6,878 2.20 % 1,356,411 9,211 2.72 % Tax-exempt investment securities 139,859 542 1.55 % 139,572 520 1.49 % 128,204 861 2.69 % Total securities 1,443,394 7,146 1.98 % 1,389,947 7,398 2.13 % 1,484,615 10,072 2.71 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,715,110 416 0.10 % 1,754,365 435 0.10 % 373,984 1,102 1.19 % Loans held for sale 536,997 3,361 2.50 % 587,517 3,867 2.63 % 333,070 2,988 3.59 % Total earning assets 13,342,630 112,883 3.43 % 13,483,979 116,499 3.44 % 10,741,885 114,728 4.30 % Less: allowance for credit losses (120,934 ) (121,402 ) (55,331 ) Total nonearning assets 1,370,720 1,359,808 1,362,769 Total assets $ 14,592,416 $ 14,722,385 $ 12,049,323 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 4,904,885 $ 2,075 0.17 % $ 4,582,588 $ 2,633 0.23 % $ 3,521,707 $ 5,319 0.61 % Savings 332,006 522 0.64 % 317,561 552 0.69 % 276,947 593 0.86 % Certificates of deposit 1,959,225 5,951 1.23 % 2,159,573 7,578 1.40 % 2,434,098 13,150 2.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,196,116 8,548 0.48 % 7,059,722 10,763 0.61 % 6,232,752 19,062 1.23 % Borrowings 562,451 822 0.58 % 722,291 1,645 0.89 % 679,745 2,581 1.50 % Subordinated debt, net 249,114 2,930 4.70 % 248,965 2,962 4.76 % 248,510 2,962 4.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,007,681 12,300 0.62 % 8,030,978 15,370 0.76 % 7,161,007 24,605 1.38 % Demand deposits 4,483,444 4,630,665 2,962,110 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 303,524 291,836 260,500 Total liabilities 12,794,649 12,953,479 10,383,617 Shareholders’ equity 1,797,767 1,768,906 1,665,706 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,592,416 $ 14,722,385 $ 12,049,323 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 100,583 $ 101,129 $ 90,123 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (593 ) (515 ) (627 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 99,990 $ 100,614 $ 89,496 Interest rate spread (2)(3) 2.81 % 2.68 % 2.92 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.37 % 0.45 % 0.92 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.06 % 2.98 % 3.37 % Total cost of deposits 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.83 %

(1) March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 includes average PPP balances of $0.88 billion and $1.04 billion, and related interest and fee income of $11.63 million and $11.29 million, respectively.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 141,545 $ 41,514 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,936,458 1,795,241 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 30,031 27,532 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,108,034 1,864,287 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,390,097 and $1,310,250, and allowance for credit losses of $210 and $348 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.) 1,418,006 1,368,224 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $17,578 and $18,469 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.) 15,980 16,512 Less: allowance for credit losses (97 ) (97 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 15,883 16,415 Other equity securities 6,355 6,492 FHLB stock 16,909 30,135 Total Securities 1,457,153 1,421,266 Mortgage loans held for sale 582,905 540,798 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,734,583 9,629,068 Less: allowance for credit losses (116,077 ) (120,157 ) Net Loans 9,618,506 9,508,911 Premises and equipment, net 261,831 260,242 Goodwill 452,328 452,328 Other intangible assets, net 44,808 45,533 BOLI 247,655 246,109 Other assets 306,176 286,970 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,840,678 $ 4,374,566 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,062,461 4,819,604 Savings 342,554 330,091 Certificates of deposit 1,893,951 2,048,905 Total Deposits 12,139,644 11,573,166 Advances from the FHLB 255,872 456,038 Subordinated debt, net 249,204 249,055 FRB PPP lending facility 183,164 182,852 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 68,509 67,786 Total Borrowings 756,749 955,731 Other liabilities 366,697 313,719 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,263,090 12,842,616 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,653,670 and 72,667,541 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 121,108 121,132 Capital surplus 1,047,312 1,046,642 Retained earnings 613,826 557,889 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 873,521 and 873,486 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (17,063 ) (16,969 ) Deferred compensation trust 17,063 16,969 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,969 41,184 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,800,215 1,766,847 Noncontrolling interest 16,091 16,981 TOTAL EQUITY 1,816,306 1,783,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 101,396 $ 100,062 Investment securities 7,117 9,949 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 416 1,102 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,361 2,988 Total interest income 112,290 114,101 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 8,548 19,062 Advances from the FHLB 497 2,492 Subordinated debt, net 2,930 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 325 89 Total interest expense 12,300 24,605 Net interest income 99,990 89,496 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (4,027 ) 7,016 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,017 82,480 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 37,412 7,416 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 16,325 16,893 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 17,934 6,938 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,190 2,440 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,302 1,179 BOLI 1,519 3,105 Other income 4,837 5,227 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 1,000 5,002 Total noninterest income 82,519 48,200 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 58,435 55,867 Occupancy expense 8,072 7,502 Furniture and equipment 3,512 3,640 Amortization - intangibles 2,723 2,950 Software expense 4,194 3,492 Data processing 3,239 2,791 Professional fees 2,339 3,067 Advertising and marketing 2,968 3,584 Other expenses 11,844 13,995 Total noninterest expense 97,326 96,888 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 89,210 33,792 Provision for income tax expense 16,579 6,187 Net income $ 72,631 $ 27,605 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,636 ) (1,221 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 68,995 $ 26,384 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.95 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings $ 0.95 $ 0.36 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 141,545 $ 41,514 $ 114,604 $ 115,724 $ 108,929 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,936,458 1,795,241 1,670,186 2,511,152 753,643 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 30,031 27,532 24,890 24,374 23,564 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,108,034 1,864,287 1,809,680 2,651,250 886,136 Securities available for sale 1,418,006 1,368,224 1,310,683 1,266,624 1,248,420 Securities held to maturity 15,980 16,512 17,131 41,595 42,431 Less: allowance for credit losses (97 ) (97 ) (90 ) (121 ) (133 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 15,883 16,415 17,041 41,474 42,298 Other equity securities 6,355 6,492 6,497 6,497 6,462 FHLB stock 16,909 30,135 41,829 49,277 52,042 Total Securities 1,457,153 1,421,266 1,376,050 1,363,872 1,349,222 Mortgage loans held for sale 582,905 540,798 669,020 610,369 453,143 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,734,583 9,629,068 9,770,570 9,801,889 8,784,195 Less: allowance for credit losses (116,077 ) (120,157 ) (119,058 ) (90,467 ) (64,372 ) Net Loans 9,618,506 9,508,911 9,651,512 9,711,422 8,719,823 Premises and equipment, net 261,831 260,242 256,909 257,533 236,735 Goodwill 452,328 452,328 446,725 446,725 446,725 Other intangible assets, net 44,808 45,533 45,781 48,632 51,448 BOLI 247,655 246,109 244,103 242,493 240,924 Other assets 306,176 286,970 295,637 247,962 239,670 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444 $ 14,795,417 $ 15,580,258 $ 12,623,826 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,840,678 $ 4,374,566 $ 4,464,178 $ 4,226,208 $ 3,060,515 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 5,062,461 4,819,604 4,642,482 4,223,391 3,573,926 Savings 342,554 330,091 312,444 298,673 280,807 Certificates of deposit 1,893,951 2,048,905 2,285,859 2,516,666 2,392,744 Total Deposits 12,139,644 11,573,166 11,704,963 11,264,938 9,307,992 Advances from the FHLB 255,872 456,038 731,202 906,365 971,527 Subordinated debt, net 249,204 249,055 248,906 248,756 248,607 FRB PPP lending facility 183,164 182,852 — 1,111,429 — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 68,509 67,786 58,061 60,913 171,762 Total Borrowings 756,749 955,731 1,038,169 2,327,463 1,391,896 Other liabilities 366,697 313,719 303,582 266,314 258,306 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,263,090 12,842,616 13,046,714 13,858,715 10,958,194 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,108 121,132 121,115 121,101 121,057 Capital surplus 1,047,312 1,046,642 1,045,170 1,043,774 1,041,870 Retained earnings 613,826 557,889 520,888 499,502 477,972 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (17,063 ) (16,969 ) (16,951 ) (16,776 ) (15,562 ) Deferred compensation trust 17,063 16,969 16,951 16,776 15,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,969 41,184 44,569 43,218 12,301 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,800,215 1,766,847 1,731,742 1,707,595 1,653,200 Noncontrolling interest 16,091 16,981 16,961 13,948 12,432 TOTAL EQUITY 1,816,306 1,783,828 1,748,703 1,721,543 1,665,632 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,079,396 $ 14,626,444 $ 14,795,417 $ 15,580,258 $ 12,623,826





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 101,396 $ 104,182 $ 102,869 $ 102,139 $ 100,062 Investment securities 7,117 7,499 7,440 8,163 9,949 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 416 435 632 433 1,102 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,361 3,867 4,587 3,811 2,988 Total interest income 112,290 115,983 115,528 114,546 114,101 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 8,548 10,762 12,966 15,072 19,062 Advances from the FHLB 497 1,404 1,901 2,595 2,492 Subordinated debt 2,930 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 325 241 940 643 89 Total interest expense 12,300 15,369 18,769 21,272 24,605 Net interest income 99,990 100,614 96,759 93,274 89,496 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (4,027 ) 1,617 31,598 26,945 7,016 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,017 98,997 65,161 66,329 82,480 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 37,412 37,504 37,531 29,715 7,416 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 16,325 13,868 17,468 17,612 16,893 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 17,934 9,229 11,301 10,781 6,938 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,190 1,707 1,986 1,888 2,440 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,302 1,377 1,506 1,109 1,179 BOLI 1,519 1,990 1,605 1,584 3,105 Other income 4,837 5,559 22,278 3,763 5,227 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 1,000 — 1,701 2,930 5,002 Total noninterest income 82,519 71,234 95,376 69,382 48,200 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 58,435 61,475 61,408 56,926 55,867 Occupancy expense 8,072 8,193 8,396 7,227 7,502 Furniture and equipment 3,512 3,462 3,247 3,564 3,640 Amortization - intangibles 2,723 2,797 2,851 2,901 2,950 Software expense 4,194 4,066 3,572 3,492 3,492 Data processing 3,239 2,363 3,113 2,718 2,791 Professional fees 2,339 2,591 2,637 2,972 3,067 Advertising and marketing 2,968 2,204 1,870 1,986 3,584 Other expenses 11,844 18,781 14,887 9,239 13,995 Total noninterest expense 97,326 105,932 101,981 91,025 96,888 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 89,210 64,299 58,556 44,686 33,792 Provision for income tax expense 16,579 10,408 7,841 7,464 6,187 Net income 72,631 53,891 50,715 37,222 27,605 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,636 ) (3,809 ) (16,251 ) (2,617 ) (1,221 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 68,995 $ 50,082 $ 34,464 $ 34,605 $ 26,384 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.36 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,414,953 72,357,177 72,339,413 72,280,555 72,206,228 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,517,008 72,455,096 72,375,736 72,317,988 72,299,721 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2021 over 2020 2021 2020 2020 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 97,604 $ 87,406 $ 97,412 $ 10,198 11.67 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,190 2,440 1,707 (250 ) (10.25 )% Credit card merchant fees 1,302 1,179 1,377 123 10.43 % Other income 4,970 7,061 5,983 (2,091 ) (29.61 )% Subtotal 8,462 10,680 9,067 (2,218 ) (20.77 )% Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 1,000 5,002 — (4,002 ) (80.01 )% Total noninterest income 9,462 15,682 9,067 (6,220 ) (39.66 )% Total revenue 107,066 103,088 106,479 3,978 3.86 % Provision for credit losses (3,401 ) 7,041 1,628 (10,442 ) (148.30 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 31,861 33,225 37,358 (1,364 ) (4.11 )% Occupancy expense 5,546 4,916 5,681 630 12.82 % Furniture and equipment 2,668 2,660 2,625 8 0.30 % Amortization of intangibles 962 1,164 1,013 (202 ) (17.35 )% Other expenses 14,050 18,705 19,892 (4,655 ) (24.89 )% Total expenses 55,087 60,670 66,569 (5,583 ) (9.20 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 55,380 35,377 38,282 20,003 56.54 % Corporate allocation 1,292 670 643 622 92.84 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 56,672 36,047 38,925 20,625 57.22 % Provision for income tax expense 9,701 6,663 5,163 3,038 45.60 % Net income 46,971 29,384 33,762 17,587 59.85 % Noncontrolling interest (5 ) (1 ) 4 (4 ) 400.00 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 46,966 $ 29,383 $ 33,766 $ 17,583 59.84 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 51.03 % 60.67 % 61.57 % (9.64 )% (15.89 )%





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2021 over 2020 2021 2020 2020 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 37,877 $ 8,007 $ 38,040 $ 29,870 373.05 % Real estate brokerage income, net 2,451 1,865 3,564 586 31.42 % Title insurance and settlement fees 525 436 669 89 20.41 % Property management fees, net 15,483 5,073 5,665 10,410 205.20 % Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 406 186 398 220 118.28 % Net interest and other income 2,736 2,396 3,627 340 14.19 % Total revenue 59,478 17,963 51,963 41,515 231.11 % Provision for credit losses (626 ) (25 ) (11 ) (601 ) 2,404.00 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 16,847 13,293 16,168 3,554 26.74 % Occupancy expense 1,871 1,927 1,869 (56 ) (2.91 )% Furniture and equipment 649 762 614 (113 ) (14.83 )% Amortization of intangible assets 590 657 658 (67 ) (10.20 )% Other expenses 9,229 6,867 8,779 2,362 34.40 % Total expenses 29,186 23,506 28,088 5,680 24.16 % Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 30,918 (5,518 ) 23,886 36,436 (660.31 )% Corporate allocation (1,000 ) (393 ) (403 ) (607 ) 154.45 % (Loss) income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 29,918 (5,911 ) 23,483 35,829 (606.14 )% Provision for income tax (benefit) expense 6,216 (1,292 ) 4,421 7,508 (581.11 )% Net (loss) income 23,702 (4,619 ) 19,062 28,321 (613.14 )% Noncontrolling interest (3,631 ) (791 ) (3,813 ) (2,840 ) 359.04 % Net (loss) income attributable to TowneBank $ 20,071 $ (5,410 ) $ 15,249 $ 25,481 (471.00 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.08 % 127.20 % 52.79 % (79.12 )% (62.20 )%





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2021 over 2020 2021 2020 2020 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 14,189 $ 12,786 $ 11,942 $ 1,403 10.97 % Employee benefits 3,884 3,918 3,725 (34 ) (0.87 )% Travel insurance — 1,266 — (1,266 ) (100.00 )% Specialized benefit services 167 168 175 (1 ) (0.60 )% Total commissions and fees 18,240 18,138 15,842 102 0.56 % Contingency and bonus revenue 1,759 2,022 1,087 (263 ) (13.01 )% Other income 73 81 69 (8 ) (9.88 )% Total revenue 20,072 20,241 16,998 (169 ) (0.83 )% Employee commission expense 4,107 3,596 3,592 511 14.21 % Revenue, net of commission expense 15,965 16,645 13,406 (680 ) (4.09 )% Salaries and employee benefits 9,727 9,349 7,949 378 4.04 % Occupancy expense 655 659 643 (4 ) (0.61 )% Furniture and equipment 195 218 223 (23 ) (10.55 )% Amortization of intangible assets 1,171 1,129 1,126 42 3.72 % Other expenses 1,305 1,357 1,334 (52 ) (3.83 )% Total operating expenses 13,053 12,712 11,275 341 2.68 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 2,912 3,933 2,131 (1,021 ) (25.96 )% Corporate allocation (292 ) (277 ) (240 ) (15 ) 5.42 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 2,620 3,656 1,891 (1,036 ) (28.34 )% Provision for income tax expense 662 816 824 (154 ) (18.87 )% Net income 1,958 2,840 1,067 (882 ) (31.06 )% Noncontrolling interest — (429 ) — 429 (100.00 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 1,958 $ 2,411 $ 1,067 (453 ) (18.79 )% Provision for income taxes 662 816 824 (154 ) (18.87 )% Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,308 1,300 1,274 8 0.62 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,928 $ 4,527 $ 3,165 $ (599 ) (13.23 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 74.43 % 69.59 % 75.70 % 4.84 % 6.96 %



