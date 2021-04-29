Blucora to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

DALLAS, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a provider of data and technology-driven tax software and wealth management solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results prior to market open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and may be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com .

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management brand, with a collective $83 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2020, and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and more than 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com .

