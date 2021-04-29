The global PCR technologies market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PCR Technologies Market by Technology, Product, Application, Enduser -Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067221/?utm_source=GNW

These factors are driving the growth of PCR technologies market during the forecast period. However, high instrument costs—especially that of dPCR—and the technical limitations of PCR are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



The qPCR segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global PCR technologies market in 2020.

The qPCR segment is expected to account for the largest share among PCR techniques in 2020. The expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), growing private-public funding for life sciences research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures (that require the analysis of low-volume gene samples) are expected to drive the growth of the qPCR market.



Reagents and consumables segment to show the highest growth in the PCR technologies market during the forecast period.

The reagents and consumables segment will show the highest growth in the PCR technologies market during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the expanding applications of dPCR, the increasing number of dPCR-based analytical procedures among institutional researchers (such as CROs and pharma-biotech companies), and the rising availability of novel dPCR reagents worldwide.



Additionally, the expansion of the application base of the dPCR technology in genetic/molecular research, clinical diagnosis, and forensics is expected to result in the commercialization of novel dPCR reagents.



North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020.

North America accounts for the largest share of the PCR technologies market owing to the high incidence of chronic and genetic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing adoption of PCR techniques in research & academia, and significant public-private funding in the field of genome analysis. Further, the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the US and ongoing initiatives by the Canadian government to support life science, genomic, and clinical research are other few factors influencing the demand for PCR products in this region



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16%

• By Designation: C-level 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 32%, APAC: 20%, Latin America: 5%, and the Middle East & Africa: 3%



The major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the PCR technologies market based on product and services, application, end user, and region.The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions and the respective countries in these regions.



