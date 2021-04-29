Worldwide Sodium Chlorate Industry to 2026 - Players Include Eka Chemicals, Erco Worldwide & Canexus Among Others

Dublin, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Chlorate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sodium chlorate market reached a value of US$ 2.83 Billion in 2020. Sodium chlorate (NaClO3) is an inorganic chemical compound manufactured by the electrolysis of brine (NaCl). A powerful oxidizing agent, sodium chlorate is an odorless, pale-yellow crystalline solid and readily dissolves in water. It is inflammable in nature in pure form and acts as an extreme combustion accelerant in the presence of flammable materials during decomposition. Currently, sodium chlorate is widely used in the preparation of chlorine dioxide which is employed as a bleaching agent in the manufacturing of bleached pulp. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global sodium chlorate market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Global Sodium Chlorate Market Drivers:



The paper and pulp industry is one of the largest markets for sodium chlorate where it is used for on-site generation of chlorine dioxide. It is the key bleaching agent for elemental chlorine free (ECF) chemical pulping process and is extensively used in emerging markets like India and China.



On account of its oxidizing properties, sodium chlorate is increasingly being used for several applications such as tanning and finishing leather, and manufacturing of dyes. The mounting demand for sodium chlorate in these industries is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



As sodium chlorate is phytotoxic to all green plants, it is now being utilized as a non-selective herbicide to control the growth of a variety of plants including morning glory, creeping thistle, johnsongrass, bamboo, Ragwort, and St John's wort. It is mainly used for vegetation control on roadsides, fenceways, etc. and on non-crop land for spot treatment.



Sodium chloride and water are the two major feedstocks required for the manufacturing of sodium chlorate. These raw materials are low in cost and abundant in nature, due to which sodium chlorate is affordable. This, coupled with ease of storage, makes it ideal for a variety of applications.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sodium chlorate market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, form, and application.



Breakup by Form:



On the basis of type, the sodium chlorate market is bifurcated as crystalline and solution. Amongst these, crystalline sodium chlorate accounts for the majority of the market share as it is employed in a range of industries like bleach and explosives.



Breakup by Application:



Based on application, the pulp and bleaching industry represents the largest segment of the sodium chlorate market, owing to its growing demand in the textile industry. Other application segments include chlorates of other metals, leather tanning, dyes and others.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, Canada enjoys the leading position in the global sodium chlorate market as the country has the largest pulp and paper industry which is a mainstay of the country's economy. Some of the other major regions include the United States, China, Finland and Brazil.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of international and regional manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. The major players are trying to increase their presence in new markets by creating alliances or acquiring regional or other small players.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Eka Chemicals

Erco Worldwide

Canexus

Kemira Oyj

China First Chemical Holdings Limited

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the global sodium chlorate market including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of sodium chlorate covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the chemical reactions involved, raw materials requirements, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the sodium chlorate industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What will be the sodium chlorate market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

2. What are the major trends in the global sodium chlorate market?

3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global sodium chlorate market?

4. What was the global sodium chlorate market size in 2020?

5. What are the global sodium chlorate market drivers?

6. What is the global sodium chlorate market breakup by form?

7. What is the global sodium chlorate market breakup by application?

8. What are the major regions in the global sodium chlorate market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key industry Trends



5 Global Sodium Chlorate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Form

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Price Analysis

5.7.1 Key Price Indicators

5.7.2 Price Structure

5.7.3 Price Trends

5.7.4 Margin Analysis

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Feedstock Exploration

5.10.2 Mining and Extraction

5.10.3 Sodium Chloride Manufacturers

5.10.4 Sodium Chlorate Manufacturers

5.10.5 Distributors

5.10.6 Exporters

5.10.7 End-Use Industries

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Trade Data

5.12.1 Imports

5.12.2 Exports

5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Crystalline

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Pulp and Bleaching Industry

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Chlorates of Other Metals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Leather Tanning

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Dyes

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Canada

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 United States

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 China

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Finland

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Brazil

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Capacities of Key Players

9.3 Key Player Profiles



10 Sodium Chlorate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

10.3 Detailed Process Flow

10.4 Raw Material Requirements

10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



11 Sodium Chlorate: Feedstock Analysis

11.1 Sodium Chloride

11.1.1 Market Performance

11.1.1.1 Volume Trends

11.1.1.2 Value Trends

11.1.2 Price Trends

11.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

11.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

11.1.5 Capacities of Key Manufacturers

