Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2021-2031

The Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

. Increasing Number of Airports Globally

. Rising Passenger Volume and Cargo Movements

. Importance of Air Traffic Control Industry

Market Restraint

. High Cost Associated with Air Traffic Control Equipment

. Shortage of Skilled Workforce is Expected to Hinder the Market Growth

. Cyber Security Challenges in Air Traffic Control Equipment Industry

Market Opportunities

. Enhancing Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

. Development of Remote and Digital Towers

. Improved Safety and Situational Awareness with Air Traffic Control Equipment

Increasing Number of Airports Globally

There are numerous airport construction projects around the world, funded by public or private sectors (or both) that should be completed within the next few years. In Europe, the USD 7.3 billion Berlin Brandenburg Airport, which was scheduled to open in October 2020, is delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising Passenger Volume and Cargo Movements

According to The International Air Transport Association, the global aviation sector generated nearly US$ x billion in revenues in 2020, up from only US$ x billion in 2011. Airline passenger numbers are projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of x per cent between 2019 and 2038.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Product

. Communications Equipment

. Navigation Equipment

. Surveillance Equipment

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Application

. Commercial

. Defense

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Airspace

. ARTCC

. TRACON

. ATCT

. Remote Tower

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market by Offering

. Hardware

. Software

. Services



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:

. North America Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of Latin America

. Middle East and Africa Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key companies operating in Air Traffic Control Equipment industry are given below:

. Lockheed Martin Corp.

. BAE Systems Plc

. United Technologies Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corp.

. Honeywell

. Thales Group

. Leonardo

. L-3 Harris

. Saab

. Kongsberg

. Intelcan Techno systems Inc.

. Indra Sistemas SA

. Comsoft GMBH

. Cobham plc

. Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation





