New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067114/?utm_source=GNW



Global Energy Storage Technologies Market- our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Key questions answered are - What is the regulatory framework surrounding the energy storage project implementation? What are the upcoming technologies in the market? Where is the energy storage market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. This report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.



Discover how to stay ahead

Our 417-page report provides 283 tables and 277 charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Energy Storage Technologies Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analysis reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analysis, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analysis (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

. Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W, and U are discussed in this report.

Energy Storage Technologies: By Type

. Pumped Hydro

. Electrochemical

- Lithium Ion Batteries

- Lead Acid Batteries

- Flow Batteries

- Solid State Batteries

- Others

. Flywheels

. Thermal

. Compressed Air

. Liquid Air

. Hydrogen Fuel Cells

. Others

Flywheel Energy Storage Systems: By Application

. Grid Storage

. Transportation



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

. Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- France

- Russia

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Rest of Middle East

. Latin America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- South Africa

- Rest of World



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the energy storage technologies market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for energy storage technologies market will surpass US$xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Energy Storage Technologies Market report helps you



In summary, our 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Energy Storage Technologies Market, with forecasts for Type and Application, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 19 key national markets - See forecasts for the energy storage technologies market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the energy storage technologies market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Active Power Inc. (Piller Group GmbH), Fluence Energy, LLC, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., NEC Energy Solutions, Inc., Amber Kinetics, Inc., Saft Groupe S.A., Tesla Inc., GS Yuasa International Ltd., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Invinity Energy Systems, EaglePicher Technologies, Altairnano, Inc., and East Penn Manufacturing Company.

Find quantitative and qualitative analysis with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analysis, and decisions. This study is for everybody needing commercial analysis for the energy storage technologies market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions in the report.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________