MinIO to Showcase Importance of Object Stores to the Modern Enterprise at Cloud Native Data Management Day 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO , a pioneer in high performance, Kubernetes-native object storage, today announced the company will be sponsoring and presenting at Cloud Native Data Management Day , a community initiative designed to bring together Kubernetes and cloud native data management enthusiasts. The event takes place on May 4, 2021.



Cloud Native Data Management Day MinIO Breakout Sessions

What: “Analytics, Backups + Machine Learning with MinIO Object Storage and VMware’s Data Persistence Platform”

When: Tuesday, May 4 at 8:45 a.m. ET

Who: Ugur Tigli, CTO at MinIO and Eco Willson, Engineer at MinIO

Details: Modern object storage is the primary storage class in the cloud. Fast, scalable, secure and immutable with a modern API, it is the default data store for modern applications. In this sponsor session, MinIO will articulate why object stores are critical to the modern enterprise and how the Data Persistence platform is unifying the developer and IT worlds - allowing them to use the tools and technology with which they are most familiar and comfortable. The talk will include a short demo of the Data Persistence platform and MinIO being used in a Veeam backup use case.

What: “Object Storage as a Service as Building Block for Modern IT Organizations”

When: Tuesday, May 4 at 8:45 a.m. ET

Who: Daniel Valdivia, Engineer at MinIO

Details: Object storage as a service is a core building block for modern IT organizations and developers alike. The reason is straightforward: object storage is the storage class of the cloud, and the ability to provision it seamlessly to applications or developers makes it immensely valuable to enterprises of any size. The challenge is that object storage as a service has traditionally been very difficult to deliver for reasons of complexity, scale and maintainability. While systems like Kubernetes offer powerful tools for automating the deployment and management of these systems, the overall problem of complexity remains unsolved as administrators must still invest significant time and effort to deploy even a small scale object storage resource. In this lightning talk, MinIO’s Daniel Valdivia will frame the problem and demonstrate how it can be solved with Kubernetes, kubectl, kustomize and the MinIO Operator. It will include a short demonstration.

What: “Container Object Storage Interface: Bringing Object Storage to Kubernetes”

When: Tuesday, May 4 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Who: Sidhartha Mani, Engineer at MinIO and Krish Chowdhary, Software Engineer at Red Hat

Details: Kubernetes Container Object Storage Interface (COSI) is on the brink of graduating to alpha status. Currently under active development to become alpha by v1.22. The project is currently backed by Google, Red Hat, MinIO, Scality, IBM and many others. COSI aims to bring native support for provisioning object storage to containerized workloads running in Kubernetes. This comes with the promise of portability across infrastructure providers to prevent vendor lock-in while still having an easy user experience to create buckets and manage their lifecycle. As COSI progresses towards becoming mainstream in Kubernetes, we take this opportunity to present the underlying architecture of COSI, along with the benefits it will bring to storage vendors and application developers. The talk will conclude with a demonstration of the COSI workflow.

Connect with MinIO

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting or a MinIO product demo, contact hello@min.io .



Additional Resources

About MinIO

MinIO is pioneering high performance object storage for the era of the hybrid cloud. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system has been voted the “Most Impactful Open Source Project” by Strata/O’Reilly and is run by more than half of the Fortune 500. With more than 545M Docker pulls, MinIO is the fastest-growing private cloud object storage company. Founded in 2014, the company is backed by Nexus, General Catalyst, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, AME Cloud Ventures and key angel investors.

Media contacts

Jonathan Symonds

MinIO

hello@min.io

408-656-8022