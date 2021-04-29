Moxyo Announces Collaboration With The Smiley Company

LEHI, Utah, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Moxyo , a company creating products that are fun, functional, and allow their customers to express themselves through their accessories, has announced a brand partnership with the Smiley Company , IP owners of the iconic smiley.



The collaboration involves branding Moxyo’s most popular product, the Zigi Band—a lanyard system that connects your phone to your wrist, making your phone “undroppable.” Its super-slim design easily slips in or out of pockets for an everyday essential and a must-have travel companion. The new Smiley Zigi Band is branded with the iconic smiley face and is available in six different colors, including onyx, original yellow, blurry, pink watercolor, rainbow, and silver glitter.

“This partnership is one of our most exciting collaborations to date,” said Mark Davis, Moxyo’s Amazon Account Manager. “Smiley has been synonymous through the decades as a symbol of happiness and joy, values that truly resonate with our brand. We are on a mission to make the world a more fun, creative place through our products, and the Smiley Zigi Band embodies that goal.”

The Smiley Company is one of the Top 100 licensing companies in the world with its trademark registered in over 100 countries. The iconic smiley has been a symbol of defiant optimism for nearly five decades, influencing and inspiring generations of activists, artists, and creators.

“We are delighted to work with Moxyo on their Zigi Band,” says Janet Martin, SVP at The Smiley Company. “The Zigi Band embodies the on-the-go lifestyle of our New Optimist consumers. We believe this trending accessory will engage with audiences, allowing them to spread some smiles to friends and family, thanks to its enduring creativity.”

“This partnership is a huge win for us as it not only sets the tone for future partnerships, but we believe creating a suite of Smiley-branded products will help support Moxyo’s expansion into larger retailers,” added Davis. “We’re focused on our multi-channel distribution strategy so we can reach customers wherever they prefer to shop.”

The Smiley Zigi Band is available to buy now on Moxyo’s website for $14.99 and will be available in-store at Tillys and online with Urban Outfitters in June 2021.

For more information or to purchase a Zigi Band visit moxyo.com .

About Parent Company BGZ brands

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, BGZ brands began as NLU Products, a screen protection company for the original handhelds and PDAs. It grew quickly with the evolution of smartphones, becoming a leader and innovator in the industry offering a wide variety of protective solutions for mobile devices. Through acquisitions and the development of new brands, BGZ brands became the powerhouse parent company to three distinct brands of elevated value and quality: BodyGuardz, Lander, and Moxyo.

About Smiley

For nearly 50 years, The Smiley Company has shaped the way we share happiness and express ourselves through iconic products found all over the world. Smiley is a truly unlimited and unique brand that has influenced musical generations, social movements, popular culture, and the pursuit of happiness. Now, nearly five decades on, Smiley has become more than just an icon, a brand, and a lifestyle: it is now a spirit and a philosophy, reminding people just how powerful a smile can be.

