Procedure for the Payment of LITGRID AB Dividends for 2020

The general meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) held on 20 April 2021 adopted a decision on the distribution of the company profit for 2020 and the payment of EUR 0,0328 dividend per share.

Dividends are paid out from 19 May 2021 in the following order:

to the shareholders, whose LITGRID AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

to the shareholders, whose LITGRID AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of SEB bankas).

Dividends paid in 2021 will be taxed as follows:

dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;

dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

Residents of the foreign countries, who have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to SEB bankas together with the broker’s confirmation by 14 May 2021.

For additional information on pay out of the dividends please contact AB SEB bankas, phone number 1528.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communication Project Manager

phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu