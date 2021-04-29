Exercise of Warrants (replacement of announcement issued April 27)

Replacement announcement: This announcement replaces the Exercise of Warrants announcement released at 14:30 on 27 April 2021. The date of admission has been changed to 04 May 2021, not 30 April 2021 as previously stated. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended announcement appears below.

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Exercise of Warrants

Dublin and London – 29 April 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), announces that 11,877,250 warrants of 3p each have been exercised raising £356,317.50 for the Company. The warrants were issued as part of the fundraising in May 2020.

Providence Resources has issued a total of 11,877,250 new Ordinary Shares (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to the warrant holder.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth. It is expected that admission to trading on each exchange ("Admission") will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM and Euronext Growth at 8.00 a.m. on 04 May 2021.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued and credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of those Ordinary Shares and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company. The total issued share capital of the Company, as increased by the New Ordinary Shares, will be 902,634,162 Ordinary Shares.

The 3p warrants expire on the 6th May 2021.

I NVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074

Alan S Linn,

Chief Executive Officer

Joe Langbroek

Investor Relations

J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Joe Heron