ESE to Launch Esports Tournament for Premier League Soccer Club, Rio Ave FC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its esports team, K1CK, will be launching a tournament in collaboration with the Rio Ave Football Club (“Rio Ave FC”), a Portuguese football club that competes in the Portuguese Premier League, the top division of Portuguese football.



The tournament, called the Rio Ave FC K1CK Cup, will take place on FIFA 21, a popular soccer video game developed by Electronic Arts Inc. The tournament will be an open competition, with players from all over the world eligible to participate. The tournament will be split into two stages: first, the online qualifier will take place on May 8, 2021, where the competition pool will be narrowed down to the best 4 players. Next, the top players will play at the finals, which will be held on May 22, 2021 at the Rio Ave stadium, Estádio do Rio Ave FC, in Vila do Conde, Portugal. K1CK’s very own professional FIFA player, João “JOliveira10” Oliveira, will be streaming the finals on location and participating in friendly matches. Final sign-up details will be released in the coming days at www.K1CK.com.

Nuno Santos, Rio Ave’s Director of Marketing, commented, “It is a pleasure for Rio Ave FC to be associated with K1CK and ESE in our first tournament and esports event. This is another exciting step in the development of our partnership with ESE that seeks to invest in the world of esports.”

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, “We are thrilled to be selected by a premier league soccer club such as Rio Ave FC to rollout their first ever esports tournament. This is a clear example of how esports continues to be an important investment commitment for traditional sports organizations looking to maximize brand exposure and fan engagement. We are excited for the launch of this tournament and we look forward to more collaborations moving forward.”

About Rio Ave Football Club

Rio Ave FC is a Professional Football club founded in 1939, based in Vila do Conde, Portugal, and playing in the top division of Portuguese football for the last 13 years in a row. Rio Ave FC has reached the qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League 3 times in the past 5 years, most recently in the Play-in stage, ultimately being eliminated by A.C. Milan in penalty shootouts. Rio Ave FC has recently been looking to expand its presence in the esports industry. | www.rioavefc.pt

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

