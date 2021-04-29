INVL Baltic Real Estate announces the permanent suspension of planned transactions of the managers of the company

English Lithuanian

On 29 April 2021, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Issuer”) received a notification from Invalda INVL by which the Issuer was informed about the Board decision of Invalda INVL from 29 April to suspend permanently the execution of the guidelines for the trading in the Issuer's shares. Information about the above—mentioned guidelines was announced on 4 January 2021 https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=999266&messageId=1251393

The Board of Invalda INVL made the above-mentioned decision, considering (i) the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Issuer of 14 January 2021, to approve the new wording of the Articles of the Association where the right of the Issuer to acquire its own shares is indicated and (ii) the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Issuer of 29 April 2021, to approve the procedure of the Issuer’s own shares acquisition.

According to the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Issuer, the Issuer will be able to acquire its own shares in order to reduce the difference between market price and the net asset value per share.