Fortinet Extends Security Fabric with World's Fastest Next-Generation Firewall and 5G Connectivity for SASE

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet has heavily invested in the development of its 5G security portfolio. Delivering the world’s fastest NGFW, we help service providers secure radio and Internet interfaces at price performance numbers 10 times today’s benchmarks. Additionally, the new 5G FortiExtender provides more WAN connectivity options and is fully integrated into the FortiGate SD-WAN policy engine.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the new FortiGate 7121F and FortiExtender 511F-5G to further secure and accelerate 5G adoption. Powered by Fortinet’s proprietary SPU ASICs, the FortiGate 7121F delivers the highest-performing security necessary for 5G networks and enterprise Zero Trust Access, while FortiExtender 511F-5G provides wireless WAN connectivity for SD-WAN and SASE solutions.

5G Network Ecosystem Expands the Attack Surface

5G will enable transformation and innovation for both the enterprise and mobile network operators (MNOs). To unleash its full potential, a new 5G ecosystem, including operational technology (OT) and industrial control vendors and public cloud vendors, is being formed to create new sets of applications and services that will drive this transformation for the industrial enterprise. This expanded 5G ecosystem introduces additional edges and expands the digital attack surface, posing new cybersecurity risks. These new risks need to be addressed to avoid business disruptions and to ensure low latency and the highest reliability and scalability without sacrificing end-to-end security and compliance.

Security at Every Edge to Protect 5G Private and Public Networks

To address this challenge, the new FortiGate 7121F consolidates networking and security through a security-driven networking approach to deliver full visibility, the highest scalability and advanced security to protect business-critical applications in the distributed and hybrid 5G ecosystem. Through the breadth of the Security Fabric, Fortinet provides end-to-end security for 5G private and public network ecosystems, while also providing flexible connectivity and threat intelligence capabilities.

Ultra-Fast 5G Connectivity for SD-WAN and SASE

5G connectivity provides users and organizations ultra-fast internet speed while offering lower latency for their employees working from anywhere. The latest FortiExtender 511F-5G wireless WAN brings sub 6Ghz 5G connectivity to power SD-WAN and SASE solutions. FortiExtender is simple to setup and plug into Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution to provide flexible WAN connectivity for hybrid WAN to deliver better user experience. FortiExtender also enables thin edges with 5G connectivity to FortiSASE for cloud-delivered security and inspection, providing ultra-fast and safe wireless WAN connectivity for a diverse set of industries including retail, OT and healthcare.

End-to-end Security Benefits for Enterprises and MNOs with the Security Fabric

As an integral part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, the FortiGate 7121F and industry-leading FortiGate portfolio adds to the Fortinet Security Fabric’s ability to create value for both industrial enterprises and mobile network operators, delivering consistent security across 5G private and public networks, OT, the multiaccess edge compute and public private cloud environments through:

Comprehensive security and optimized operations for industrial enterprises: Fortinet’s Security Fabric provides scalable security from the RAN to the core to the multiaccess edge compute (MEC). This allows industrial enterprises to achieve digital innovations, agility, improved safety and compliance while optimizing performance and eliminating latency.





Fortinet’s Security Fabric provides scalable security from the RAN to the core to the multiaccess edge compute (MEC). This allows industrial enterprises to achieve digital innovations, agility, improved safety and compliance while optimizing performance and eliminating latency. Creation of differentiated value-added services: Mobile network operators leverage the Fortinet Security Fabric to build differentiated, revenue-generated, value-added services for their enterprise customers adopting private and public 5G networks. Additionally, MNOs rely on Fortinet to secure their own 5G private and public networks, enabling them to deliver RAN security gateway, roaming security, reducing 5G core API exposure and achieving overall security visibility and automation.





Mobile network operators leverage the Fortinet Security Fabric to build differentiated, revenue-generated, value-added services for their enterprise customers adopting private and public 5G networks. Additionally, MNOs rely on Fortinet to secure their own 5G private and public networks, enabling them to deliver RAN security gateway, roaming security, reducing 5G core API exposure and achieving overall security visibility and automation. Efficient operations: Through Fortinet’s Fabric Management Center, Fortinet streamlines network and security operations and simplifies workflows. This is possible in part to the Security Fabric’s integrations with more than 400 Open Fabric Ecosystem partners spanning technology areas, including cloud, OT, IoT, SD-WAN, networking and more.



FortiGate 7121F NGFW: Delivering Enterprise Grade Ultra-Scalable Security

The FortiGate 7121F, powered by Fortinet’s SPUs, offers some of the industry’s highest performance numbers– including the highest Security Compute Rating compared to competing next-generation firewalls. The Security Compute Rating is a benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares FortiGate Network Firewall performance versus the industry average of competing products across various categories that fall within the same price band. Additionally, the FortiGate 7121F is two times faster than the industry average for threat protection and 19 times faster for SSL decryption to help enterprises remove blind spots.

Below is a comparison of the FortiGate 7121F against top firewalls on the market.

Specification FortiGate 7121F Industry ​

Average Security Compute Rating Palo Alto Networks

PA-7080 Checkpoint

SG-64000 Cisco

Firepower 9300​​ Juniper

SRX5800 Firewall 1.89 Tbps 682Gbps 3x N/A 880Gbps 168Gbps 1Tbps​ IPsec VPN 630 Gbps 241Gbps 2.6x 328Gbps 323Gbps 81Gbps 230Gbps​ Threat Protection 520 Gbps 305Gbps 2x 430Gbps 180Gbps N/A N/A SSL Inspection 540 Gbps 28Gbps 19x N/A N/A 28Gbps N/A Concurrent Sessions​ 1000M 231M 4x 416M 110.4M 60M 338M Connections Per Second 9M 4.58M 2x 6M 4.92M 1.1M 6.3M

Note 1: FGT-7121F with ten cards and no support​



Note 2: Results based on ‘optimum combination” of DPC and NPC cards, no services and support​

Note 3: Estimated with an a la carte configuration using 3xSM 56 cards

Note 4: Estimated with fully loaded SRX5800 (7xSPC and 3x IOC4- SRX5K-IOC4-MRAT, 1x SRX5K-MPC3-100G10G; 1x RX5K-IOC4-10G)

Supporting Quotes

“5G’s potential for transformation and innovation in enterprise verticals is significant, but delivering 5G-supported industrial use cases requires a larger interconnected ecosystem with different components and stakeholders, from 5G-enabled OT/IIoT devices through the 5G network and onto specific industry control systems, applications and tools. End-to-end security visibility, automation and enforcement are critical for the full adoption of 5G in industries and realizing the transformational impacts it makes possible.”

-Bart de Wijs, Head of Cyber Security, ABB

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.