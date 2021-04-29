Farmer Bros. Co. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NORTHLAKE, Texas, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for its fiscal third quarter, or period ended March 31, 2021, after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Management will host an audio-only investor conference call webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s financial results.



The Company’s earnings press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”

The details for the webcast are:

When: Thursday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT)

Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oao2bjj2

Toll Free Dial-in: 1 (888) 771-4371

Passcode/ID: 50155357

The audio-only webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Bros. Co. website and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this communication, the words “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and “believes,” and similar expressions and statements that are made in the future tense or refer to future events or developments, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the extent and duration of the disruption to business and customers related to the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of consumer confidence, competition, changes in consumer preferences including equipment preferences, ability and speed to ramp up distribution in the new facility in Rialto, business conditions in the coffee industry and food industry in general, weather and special or unusual events, as well as other factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and observations of future events and include any statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact; actual results may differ materially due in part to the risk factors set forth in our most recent annual, periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this communication, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Marketing Contact

Nathalie Oetzel

noetzel@farmerbros.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis

Jeff Majtyka & Kyle King

Investor.relations@farmerbros.com

(646) 776-0886



