Ziopharm Oncology to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2021

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after the financial markets close, and host its annual shareholder meeting on May 19, 2021. Details for each is as follows:



Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Ziopharm will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community on May 6, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-327-6837 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-891-4304 (International). The passcode for the conference call is 10013973. A live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after the call.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ziopharm will host its annual meeting virtually on May 19, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT. Shareholders and interested stakeholders may attend the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZIOP2021. Shareholders can submit questions and vote their shares electronically during the meeting using the same link.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with cancer each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com.

