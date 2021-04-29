Scholarship Awarded to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Student

Des Moines, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced Adeline Schoenherr as a recipient of the LCS Foundation University Scholarship. Schoenherr graduates in 2023 with a double major earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in health care administration and management.

“I want to help improve the lives of the senior population and every day will be different,” says Schoenherr. “I’m looking forward to applying the skills I have learned with my year-long administrative residency to make a difference to others.”

The LCS Foundation supports the education and professional development of students pursuing careers in the field of senior living.

“Developing the next generation of senior living professionals is crucial to meeting the needs as the population of individuals over the age of 65 grows rapidly,” says Ed Kenny, LCS Foundation president.

The LCS Foundation has established a strong partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to support the continued education of students pursuing degrees in the senior living industry. Through the program, university scholarships are awarded annually. Recipients are chosen by the UWEC Scholarship Selection Committee guided by principles endorsed by the LCS Foundation. Other schools where scholarships are in place include Georgetown University and Northwood University.

About LCS Foundation

The LCS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization created to develop future leaders of the senior housing and care profession, support Alzheimer's care and research initiatives, and provide financial relief for personnel during crisis situations. Established by leaders from the LCS Family of Companies, the LCS Foundation is governed by a volunteer board of directors who are connected to the field of senior living and have a deep passion for serving seniors. At LCS Foundation, Experience Is Everything. Learn more on the LCS Foundation webpage.

