Steel River Group announces partnership with Brian Fehr Group to increase ownership opportunities for Indigenous communities

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary-based Steel River Group Ltd. (Steel River) an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium, is excited to announce a strategic and collaborative partnership with the Brian Fehr Group and associated entities. This partnership will focus on accelerating Steel River’s People-Public-Private-Partnership (P4) Model, centered around Indigenous inclusion in and ownership of major projects across Canada.



“This new partnership is built on shared values and goals for Indigenous sustainability,” said Trent Fequet, Founder and CEO of Steel River. “Aligned with Steel River’s mission, the Brian Fehr Group has been working tirelessly to increase Indigenous involvement in project development and ownership. I am excited for what their experience will bring to the Steel River Ecosystem, and the opportunity and prosperity it will create for Indigenous communities across Canada.”

Brian Fehr, Chair of the Brian Fehr Group is an entrepreneurial visionary committed to creating opportunity, sustainability and employment across North America. Mr. Fehr was recently awarded The Order of British Columbia for his commitment to innovation and rural development.

“There is tremendous potential for the future of rural communities, and I look forward to working together with Steel River Group on our shared priorities of sustainability, innovative growth and economic prosperity,” said Brian Fehr. “We welcome the opportunity to deepen our relationships with the First Nations peoples of Canada and to aligning our vision with Steel River’s People-Public-Private-Partnership (P4) Model.”

The emphasis on leadership and vision shared between Trent Fequet and Brian Fehr, coupled with the united mandate to create sustainable cultural, social and economic prosperity for Indigenous communities, will rapidly expand opportunities for Steel River’s entire Ecosystem. Backed by the strength and framework of the foundational P4 Model, the alignment with the Brian Fehr Group will accelerate legacy development and infrastructure projects across Canada for Indigenous communities.

Steel River Group looks forward to collaborating with Brian Fehr and the Brian Fehr Group, with major project announcements expected for early 2021.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is a privately held Indigenous owned and operated company that creates opportunity Indigenous-led businesses are empowered to create and capture value for our people, strategic alliance partners, and our communities. Steel River Group’s governing principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs, and culture, grounded by a strong sense of community. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around their inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River owned companies, Indigenous communities and strategic alliance partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities for generational wealth.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com

About Brian Fehr Group

The Brian Fehr Group brings together a group of companies based in Western Canada and the U.S., focused on supporting growth and sustainability in the natural resource and infrastructure sectors. The Brian Fehr Group is committed to excellence through recruiting and retaining the best leadership, and to building industry to provide jobs that support rural economies and deepen Indigenous relations. The Brian Fehr Group of companies includes:

Peak Renewables

Peak Renewables develops sustainably sourced forest and renewable energy products. In partnership with local First Nations, Peak Renewables creates opportunities for rural economic and social prosperity based on innovation and sustainable forest practices.

Smartlam North America

Smartlam NA takes pride in the manufacturing of cross laminated timber (CLT) and glulam, products of significance in sustainable construction and green building certification. Smartlam NA provides full-service mass timber structures across the U.S. through facilities in Alabama and Montana.

Formula

For more than forty years, the Formula Group of companies has delivered industry leading technical expertise, cost control and unparalleled customer service with six overriding corporate objectives: Safety, Environment, Culture, Quality, Schedule, and Cost. The core business of Formula is to provide clients turnkey, heavy industrial builds, concept to completion within the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Heartland Steel

Heartland Steel Structures in Prince George employs a high-quality team of detailers and engineers to provide customers with carefully designed steel products. For over 27 years, Heartland Steel has focused on excellence in the design, delivery and installation of new buildings and building renovations across Northern British Columbia.

