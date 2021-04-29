Culinary Agents Joins eQuest’s On-Demand Marketplace – eQuestXpress

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culinary Agents announced today that it has joined eQuest’s exclusive job board marketplace, eQuestXpress, offering customers discounted rates not offered anywhere else.



Culinary Agents is the largest online community in the US dedicated to the hospitality industry. Aspiring and working professionals from all industry segments (restaurants, hotels, food service, catering etc.) use culinaryagents.com to find service, beverage or kitchen jobs for full-time, part-time, seasonal or gig related opportunities.

Recruiters having access to eQuestXpress can post jobs without needing to obtain job board contracts, licenses, and special passwords from the job boards. Job board pricing is heavily discounted and delivery fees are waived. Access to the marketplace is also free.

Already a large percentage of the world’s major job boards have partnered with eQuest to be included in the eQuestXpress network.

Xpress is also connected to eQuest’s huge network of partner ATS and CRM systems - making the service available to its thousands of customers in over 50 Applicant Tracking and CRM systems around the world.

“We’re excited to partner with eQuest to offer our premium posts on demand. Now businesses looking to reach job seekers with a range of skills in the hospitality industry have a targeted and seamless option to do so.” – Alice Cheng Founder & CEO Culinary Agents

To get setup, go to: https://www.equest.com/about/contact-us/ or you can reach the marketplace directly from the home page at www.equest.com/.

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest posts jobs to any posting destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and territories and thousands of job posting destinations worldwide. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 27th year in business.

About Culinary Agents

Culinary Agents (www.culinaryagents.com) is a website to find jobs and career-related information about the hospitality industry. Their growing community includes over 930,000 members and 29,000 businesses nationwide. The platform empowers aspiring and existing talent to easily discover and apply to the best jobs. Culinary Agents also provides job marketing, recruiting and employer branding solutions to help businesses hire the best talent.