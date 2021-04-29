Parcel Pending by Quadient Introduces Campus Hub™ Solution

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending by Quadient , North America’s leading provider of smart locker solutions for colleges and universities, introduced today the Campus Hub™ solution. More than a locker, this first-of-its-kind scalable smart locker and tracking software system gives colleges and universities the visibility to seamlessly manage the receiving and distribution of goods across departments and campus for students, faculty, staff and carriers on one unified platform. Campus Hub helps higher education institutions provide a safe, secure and premium student and staff experience while also reducing operational costs.



On-campus package management issues have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in online shopping. In fact, ecommerce experienced 10 years’ worth of growth in the first three months of 2020 , and online sales (as a share of total sales) are expected to increase by 25% over the next five years. As a result, many college and university campuses are experiencing high package volumes year-round. Additionally, the demand for contactless pick-up options also is on the rise, with 87% of consumers preferring contact-free check-out options.

This is where the Campus Hub solution comes into play. With Campus Hub, Quadient’s Web Tracking System (WTS) comes built-in with Parcel Pending’s intelligent hardware – an industry first – to provide full chain-of-custody for all goods and assets distributed and received across campus. This includes student mail and packages, tech equipment and accessories, library materials, campus store merchandise, food delivery, move-in and move-out materials and more.

“This new solution truly reflects the synergies created since Quadient’s acquisition of Parcel Pending in 2019, leveraging the best experiences and technology know-how from both organizations,” said Daniel Malouf, Chief Solution Officer, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “It also speaks volumes to the many other synergistic opportunities that lie within the different parts of our organization. We will continue to push ourselves to look for new ways to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

Approximately 80% of all online orders and packages, including groceries, medications, bedding, dorm room decor and more can be delivered to a parcel locker. Campus Hub allows colleges and universities to track the other 20% of items that do not go into a locker with the same technology. It is all under one unified and easily accessible platform.

“Campus Hub is more than just a locker that can store mail and packages. It can be used as an exchange point for various items and goods,” stated Christopher O’Brien, Executive Vice President of Parcel Pending by Quadient. “This is a great solution for colleges and universities that are struggling to do more with less staff and resources. Smart lockers are proven to reduce labor resources demanded by package management by as much as a third. Campus Hub helps colleges and universities maximize their space while also providing the visibility, security and efficiency they need during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Campus Hub Features:

Chain-of-Custody Tracking : Full chain-of-custody via a single cloud-based system that tracks all goods and assets – even those that do not go in a locker – received and distributed throughout campus. This includes large items, high value items and more

“By utilizing a Campus Hub concept, colleges and universities are proactively keeping students, staff and faculty safe by minimizing touchpoints, providing a contactless experience, and limiting human-to-human interactions,” continued O’Brien. “All goods and assets are accounted for and tracked via a full chain-of-custody so that mail center staff, students, parents and faculty can rest assured that their packages are safe, secure and protected until pick-up.”

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.

