BrainsWay Announces Launch of Noninvasive Treatment for Smoking Addiction to U.S. Providers

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd . (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the distribution of its first 10 Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) devices for smoking addiction to practices across the United States. The recently FDA-cleared aid for short-term smoking cessation offers a noninvasive treatment that administers electromagnetic pulses using BrainsWay’s patented H4-coil through a cushioned helmet, stimulating neurons in brain structures associated with addiction.



“Tobacco smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable disease and death throughout the world,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “We have seen lives drastically changed after undergoing Deep TMS treatment and are eager to bring this same hope to those who desire to quit smoking. Research shows that there is often comorbidity between tobacco use and mental disorders, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated both. Many patients have given up trying to quit, but now, with a noninvasive option like Deep TMS, we are hopeful they are able to take that step.”

Deep TMS is the first FDA-cleared noninvasive treatment in the addiction space for any TMS device, and currently serves as the only TMS platform technology with clinical outcome data for multiple brain disorders. In 2019, a double-blind, sham-controlled, multicenter randomized controlled trial of 262 patients found Deep TMS to be an effective treatment, significantly improving the continuous quit rate, as well as reducing craving and the average number of cigarettes smoked per week. Participants in the study were highly addicted to smoking with a history of smoking an average of over 26 years and multiple failed attempts to quit.

Deep TMS treatment for smoking addiction is currently available at the following clinics:

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Cresskill, NJ and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com .

