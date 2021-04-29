Italian Coffee Firm Trucillo Lands in the United States of America

TURIN, Italy, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The family owned Italian roastery could be defined as a boutique if it wasn’t for its highly innovative and technological qualities, which make it a crown jewel of the Salerno industrial area. That’s why it was selected by Ammirati Coffee, the major coffee distributor in the New York metropolitan area, supplying for almost 60 years cafés, restaurants and hotels, up to the most prestigious ones that have become iconic places of the City, like Ferrara Café of Little Italy, Ballato’s Restaurant and Ribalta.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c5795d-2d19-42e6-8e1f-37e355a4532f

This is a milestone for the Amalfi Coast company that – already strong in the nearby Canada – scores its first powerful step in USA.

“In the last two years – says Fausta Colosimo, wife of the CEO Matteo Trucillo and Head of International Markets – we have committed with all our energies to introduce Caffè Trucillo in the American market. According to our business model, our primary goal has been finding a partner that matched our values and level of ambition in the American market. We certainly found it in Ammirati.”

Two family companies, both at their third generation, are now sealing a partnership to win over the palate of New York coffee lovers with an authentic aroma. Trucillo is present with its brand in 40 countries and worldwide known for its quality without compromise and for its truthfulness.

The company from Amalfi Coast can reasonably now aim at positioning itself as a leading premium roastery in the American market in short time. According to the 2020 edition of the National Coffee Data Trends, more than 3 out of 5 people (62%) drink coffee every day and 7 out of 10 at least once a week. (*data applicable before the pandemic).

“We have understood that Trucillo is the right partner for us - says Tom Ammirati of Ammirati Coffee - also for the ethics underlying our businesses. The difficult period of the pandemic made us understand the importance of having quality trading partners. We tried to imagine how the future of this new partnership would be like in the future, and we were persuaded to sign by the fact that also young generations of both our families share the same values in doing business and passion for coffee.”

Press Office: MASTER COMMUNICATION – Torino, Corso Casale 297/bis

Tel. 0039 011 016 21 62 – info@master-communication.it

“The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.”