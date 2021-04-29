Learning Care Group Acquires Young School

NOVI, Mich., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. today announced its acquisition of Young School, six preschools serving families in Maryland in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, and Howard Counties. Learning Care Group is the second-largest for-profit early education and childcare provider in North America.

The Young School brand joins Everbrook Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Childtime, La Petite Academy, The Children’s Courtyard, Tutor Time, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Pathways Learning Academy, and U-GRO Learning Centres in the Learning Care Group portfolio, which includes more than 950 school locations.

“With its highly regarded curricular approach, its engaging learning environment, its nurturing educators and their strong commitment to health and safety, Young School is a welcome and well-suited addition to our Learning Care Group family,” said Mark Bierley, CEO, Learning Care Group. “We look forward to inspiring young learners and continuing Young School’s tradition of excellence.”

Young School’s philosophy is influenced by the internationally acclaimed Reggio Emilia and Resources for Infant Educarers (RIE) approaches to early childhood education. The school pioneered the cottage learning environment, in which children are active participants and learners within a nurturing community. In keeping with the Reggio philosophy, the physical environment itself is a key component of the program, providing rich opportunities for independent exploration and learning, fostering a child’s sense of competence and self-esteem.

The Young School program engages children’s enormous potential and natural curiosity. It provides a thoughtful school experience that fosters creativity, independence, and social confidence in a dynamic, joyful setting that’s respectful of each child’s distinct individual needs.

“It’s been a privilege to serve families in our Young School learning community for more than 30 years by offering the finest care and early education,” said Josh Young, founder and former President of Young School. “I’m confident that under Learning Care Group’s leadership, Young School will continue to make a profound positive difference in the future of young children for many years to come while instilling a lifelong love of learning.”

“The Young School experience has engaged, empowered and inspired children for decades through our culture of respect, guided by a strong image of the child,” said Jo Ann Young, Young School founder. “I’m looking forward to seeing that legacy continue under Learning Care Group, bringing children joy each day while helping them to thrive and achieve their full potential.”

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through ten unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 950 schools (corporate and franchise) across 37 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 132,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as corporate partnerships and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

