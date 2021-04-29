Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Signs Agreement with TransUnion to Allow for Improved Ad Targeting of Crackle Audience

COS COB, Conn., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Crackle Plus has signed an agreement with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), a global information and insights company.



With this agreement, Crackle Plus will utilize TransUnion’s identity and audience solutions to allow the AVOD industry leader to better serve more relevant advertising to their audiences and thus provide a higher value to agency and brand partners.

“There is little doubt that streaming consumption will continue to see growth, even after a banner year in 2020, as consumers continue to demonstrate a preference for streaming services,” said Matt Spiegel, EVP marketing solutions and media vertical, TransUnion. “We’re excited to work with a leader like Crackle Plus as they demonstrate their commitment to better understanding their consumers’ preferences in order to deliver more relevant content and advertising experiences that as a result, drive desired outcomes for their marketing partners. TransUnion is dedicated to providing an accurate and comprehensive view of consumers to support Crackle Plus’ mission of reaching viewers in an omni-channel, privacy-safe way.”

TransUnion’s identity graph covers 98% of U.S. adults and delivers a clearer and more comprehensive view of individual users utilizing validated, offline identity components. As a result, Crackle Plus will be able to resolve individuals to a person or household providing a more accurate ad curation and delivery, while also protecting consumer data.

With the agreement, Crackle Plus will have access to TransUnion’s audience insights, automation tools for onboarding advertiser first-party data, modeling and custom audience building. This gives Crackle Plus a better understanding of their audiences to drive advertising personalization resulting in higher value to brands advertising on Crackle and a more efficient experience for consumers who will be required to sit through fewer irrelevant ads.

Crackle Plus offers advertisers access to an audience difficult to reach through conventional advertising methods due to their migration away from traditional cable systems. Through TransUnion’s acquisition of Tru Optik, the Crackle Plus team and its advertising partners also have access to tens of thousands of third-party audience segments from dozens of industry-leading data providers. Reaching highly desired viewers across a multitude of devices will empower Crackle Plus teams to deliver commercial content at scale with the utmost respect for security, privacy and data-compliance.

“The Crackle Plus team is thrilled to be working with TransUnion,” said George Castrissiades, Executive Director of Advanced Product and Partnerships. “This relationship means that our advertising partners can be even more secure in the knowledge that every dollar they spend on our platform is being optimized to deliver the maximum value in terms of effective brand exposure.”

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

